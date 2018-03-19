Racing Drivers Go Surfing on Boards Made from Recycled Jaguar Materials

autoevolution
19 Mar 2018
The popularity of the Formula E Championship is not yet as high as its organizers would like it to be, so any publicity stunt by the teams competing in the series is welcome.
The series features a unique opportunity for fans to give their favorite drivers a boost of power at key moments in the race. The tool, sort of speak, is called FanBoost, and allows the driver with the most votes to get a 5-second increase in power during the second half of the race.

Each driver participating in Formula E can be voted in the six days prior to the race, as well as for the first six minutes into it. But for them to get voted, they have to pull some pretty interesting stunts from time to time to get the public involved on their side.

To that end, Panasonic Jaguar Racing drivers Nelson Piquet and Mitch Evans went surfing this weekend at Punta Del Este, Uruguay. And they did so by using surfboards made from recycled Jaguar model car materials.

According to the British carmaker, the boards have been constructed out of polyurethane, a material used to form the skeleton of life-size clay models. Usually sent to the landfill, the plastic would take some 500 years to decompose.

This time, however, the material was turned into hand-made surfboards by SkunkWorks Surf Co in Northern Ireland.

“I’m a big supporter of sustainable technology,” said Nelson Piquet. “Panasonic Jaguar Racing shares my goals of reducing waste and improving the environment.

“This challenge was a personal favorite, and it’s great to know we’ve helped Jaguar Land Rover’s efforts to achieve zero waste.”

Jaguar also announced that the I-Pace revealed at the beginning of the month will become the exclusive car of the support series to the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy.

