First 2019 Jaguar I-PACE Hands-on Preview Essentially Says the EV is OK

But the Brits were the first out of a considerable pool of traditional carmakers in the premium segment who announced they would start selling competitive EVs that includes names such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, or Porsche . Jaguar, however, cut in front of everybody and at this year's (and month's) Geneva Motor Show, we got to see the final production version of the much-touted I-PACE concept.Some were even luckier than that and got the chance of actually driving the electric crossover. Thankfully, they filmed the experience as well so they could share it with the rest of the world. Being a Brit himself - other than a successful figure on YouTube and the Web in general - Matt from carwow received exclusive hands-on access to the battery-powered vehicle, an experience you can watch for yourself down in the video below.The preview doesn't offer that much more insight into the EV compared to what we already knew, apart from one thing: apparently, it quite enjoys sliding around. Even with theon, the Jaguar I-PACE allowed a bit of sliding before the system jumps in and cuts all the fun.It looked like a cold day in Geneva and the asphalt was definitely wet, which means the conditions were perfect for a bit of mucking about. That's what Matt must have thought too because he switched the ESP off despite being told not to, just so he could do a powerslide or two.We all know the important specs by now - 90 kWh battery, 400 hp, 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), 240 mile - 386 km - range (EPA-rated), 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h). We also know the I-PACE is a damn looker , especially when wearing ridiculous 22-inch wheels such is the case here. The interior is also nice with a clean-look dashboard and plenty of room in the backseat (though tall persons might have a few things to say about the sloped roofline.So, should Tesla be worried, as the title of the video suggests? Well, not really considering the I-PACE is much smaller than a Model X, has lesser performance and gets a starting price of just under $70,000 in the U.S.. It has all the makings of becoming a success for the British brand as it's a perfectly commendable effort, but the Teslas still have plenty of relevance on the market.