autoevolution
 

Jaguar I-Pace Design Sketches Surface

2 Mar 2018, 13:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
On Friday, Jaguar blew the lid off Europe’s first electric crossover, the I-Pace. The model was shown by the manufacturer in all of its glory, including while drag racing a couple of Tesla Model Xs around the Nordschleife.
6 photos
Jaguar I-Pace design sketchJaguar I-Pace design sketchJaguar I-Pace design sketchJaguar I-Pace design sketchJaguar I-Pace design sketch
As all cars do, the I-Pace started life as a sketch, a few of them released today as well. From the drawing board, the I-Pace went on to become the concept wearing the same name and introduced in 2016.

Nearly two years later, the production version is ready to meet its customers. To be offered at first in the UK, the I-Pace will come in three variants: S, SE, and HSE, with prices ranging from £63,495 ($87,000) to £74,495 ($102,000)

The I-Pace is fitted with a 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It can store enough energy to give the crossover a 298 miles range (480 km), with the power being sent to the wheels through a pair of electric motors that generate nearly 400 horsepower. The instant torque available to the electric model can shoot it to 100km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds.

When it comes to charging, the I-Pace does not distinguish itself much from every other EV out there. It still takes ten hours to go from zero juice to 80 percent by using the usual 7kW wall plug. Go for a 100 kW DC rapid charging station and that time is then cut to just 40 minutes.

With a more publicly available 50 kW DC rapid charger, the I-PACE can get up to 270 km (168 miles) of range for every hour spend plugged-in.

“We set out with a clean sheet approach to harnessing new battery electric technology with an architecture engineered from the outset to optimize EV performance, aerodynamics and interior space,” said Ian Hoban, Jaguar vehicle line director.

“The result is the I-PACE – a true Jaguar and a truly driver-focused EV.”
Jaguar I-Pace jaguar electric vehicle crossover i-pace
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumJAGUAR XJR15JAGUAR XJR15 ExoticAll JAGUAR models  