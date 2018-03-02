Jaguar I-Pace Design Sketches Surface

On Friday, Jaguar blew the lid
off Europe’s first electric crossover, the I-Pace. The model was shown by the manufacturer in all of its glory, including while drag racing
a couple of Tesla Model Xs around the Nordschleife.
6 photos
As all cars do, the I-Pace started life as a sketch, a few of them released today as well. From the drawing board, the I-Pace went on to become the concept
wearing the same name and introduced in 2016.
Nearly two years later, the production version is ready to meet its customers. To be offered at first in the UK, the I-Pace will come in three variants: S, SE, and HSE, with prices ranging from £63,495 ($87,000) to £74,495 ($102,000)
The I-Pace is fitted with a 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It can store enough energy to give the crossover a 298 miles range (480 km), with the power being sent to the wheels through a pair of electric motors that generate nearly 400 horsepower. The instant torque available to the electric model can shoot it to 100km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds.
When it comes to charging, the I-Pace does not distinguish itself much from every other EV out there. It still takes ten hours to go from zero juice to 80 percent by using the usual 7kW wall plug. Go for a 100 kW DC rapid charging station and that time is then cut to just 40 minutes.
With a more publicly available 50 kW DC rapid charger, the I-PACE can get up to 270 km (168 miles) of range for every hour spend plugged-in.
“We set out with a clean sheet approach to harnessing new battery electric technology with an architecture engineered from the outset to optimize EV performance, aerodynamics and interior space,”
said Ian Hoban, Jaguar vehicle line director.
“The result is the I-PACE – a true Jaguar and a truly driver-focused EV.”