Jaguar I-PACE Electric Crossover To Be Unveiled Ahead of Schedule

31 Jan 2018, 9:25 UTC ·
by
In a nice change of pace from Tesla's repeated delays (it did launch the Model 3 ahead of schedule, it's just that it failed to actually build the damn car), Jaguar has announced it would host the official unveiling event for its first battery-powered model on March 1, just before its presentation at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show (starting March 3).
Pretty much everything about the all-electric crossover/SUV hasn't been a secret for a long time as Jaguar chose to preview it via a very similar concept before testing the lightly camouflaged prototype in broad daylight and even releasing official photos of the wrapped vehicle. However, that doesn't mean there isn't yet plenty to look forward to.

For one thing, the I-PACE will be the first real rival for Tesla, meaning it'll offer a comparable performance figures (more on that in a minute) all put together inside a premium package. That's a combination none of the existing electric vehicles managed to pull off until now.

It's all about to change very soon as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche are all getting ready to release their first decent EV efforts as well, but the I-PACE is going to enjoy a few months of solitude on the market if we're to ignore Tesla's products.

Later on, it will also be joined by the company's second electricity-powered model, the reinterpretation of its XJ luxury sedan. According to recent reports - which seem to be supported by Ian Callum's thinly veiled statements - the flagship model will also get an electric powertrain, presumably making it the first of its kind to completely forego internal combustion engines and settle for the electron eater.

As for the I-PACE, Jaguar promises the 90 kWh battery pack will give the crossover a maximum range of 311 miles (500 km), but since we're talking NEDC standards, we all know that means we should shave 20 percent off in the States. Performance-wise, the I-PACE gets two electric motors for a combined output of 400 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), so it'll be reasonably quick.

For all their logorrhea on the upcoming model, the Brits have been awfully quiet about its price. Reports have claimed it would have a starting price that's 25 percent lower than that of a base Model X, but it looks like we'll have to wait one more month for the official figures. Hey, at least it's the shortest month of the year, right?
