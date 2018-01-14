Jaguar And Invictus Games Racing Field F-Type SVR GT4 Racing Car

autoevolution
 

14 Jan 2018
Don’t you find it strange that Jaguar has a race-ready version of the I-Pace ahead of the electric crossover’s official launch? More curiously than that, the sportiest model in the British automaker’s lineup didn’t even get the chance to go racing, but that’s about to change with the F-Type SVR GT4.
What you're looking here isn’t an F-Type with a fancy livery and more aggressive tires, but the first GT racing car to come out of the factory in half a century. Developed by Jaguar and Invictus Games Racing and built by SVO Bespoke to GT4 regulations, the go-faster Leaping Cat will be put through its paces by four WIS veterans from the British Armed Forces.

“The F-Type SVR was the first series production Jaguar developed by SVO, exemplifying our precision engineering, performance and design capabilities,” declared John Edwards, managing director of JLR. “Special Operations, It’s appropriate that this specially-commissioned F-Type SVR will be the first SVO-designed race car to hit the track,” he concluded.

Powered by the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 found in the road-going car, the GT4 is detuned to approximately 400 horsepower and ditches the all-wheel-drive system to meet class regulations. Despite the effort that went into developing this brawler, Jaguar doesn’t plan to create a factory team.

The injured servicemen that will be racing the 2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR GT4 will be mentored by two professional drivers ahead of the British GT season opener at Oulton Park on March 31. The WIS veterans were selected with input from Mission Motorsport, a charity which aids in the recovery and rehabilitation of men and women affected by military ops.

“Invictus Games Racing will enable ex-servicemen and women who have experienced physical or psychological trauma during service to compete against each other and the rest of the top-level racing field, in cars that are tailor-made for them,” commented James Holder, co-founder of clothing brand Superdry and the Invictus Games Foundation.
