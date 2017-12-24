Jaguar E-Pace, XF, XJ Get The SVR Digital Makeover

Not to be confused with the Special Vehicle Operations that Ford renamed Special Vehicle Team
in the 1990s, SVO is the skunkworks of Jaguar Land Rover. Re-launched in 2014 and responsible for performance-focused luxury automobiles, the crowning achievements of the SVO gang are the F-Type-based Project 7 and hell-bent for leather XE SV Project 8.
As far as Jaguar is concerned, there’s still a lot of SVO-ification to be done within the Leaping Cat’s range, especially as far as SVR-branded models are concerned. The following renderings, coming courtesy of St. Petersburg-based designer Aksyonov Nikita
, are testament to what the SVO division could do if Jaguar were allowed by Tata Motors to go wild.
Starting with the newest model in the lineup, the E-Pace is Jaguar’s answer to the Range Rover Evoque
. For the time being, the best the compact crossover can do is 2.0 liters, turbo, and 300 metric horsepower from the gasoline-fed Ingenium engine that acts as the entry-level choice in the F-Type. All in all, a little more get-up-and-go wouldn’t hurt, and neither would the SVO-commissioned go-faster styling upgrades.
The XF, meanwhile, could surely use more aggressive looks and the burbling soundtrack of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that serves Jaguar’s most driver-focused vehicles. Considering that SVO managed to shoehorn the thumpin’ great V8 in the engine bay of the XE, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jaguar
will pull a similar trick with the mid-size luxury sedan.
As for the XJ, the British automaker could make a case for the no-nonsense SVR considering the latest update of the lineup consists of the 575-horsepower XJR575. There’s certainly a limited number of people that would happily pay whatever price Jaguar would ask for the XJ SVR, and as far as the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 is concerned, don’t forget that the engine’s been proven to cope with 600 metric horsepower in the XE SV Project 8
.
On that note, which of these three renderings would you like to turn real?