Jaguar C-X75 Reimagined As A Roadster, Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous

There was once a time when Jaguar, hungry for re-establishing itself as a driving force within the automotive industry, came up with the C-X75
. Inspired by the XJ220 from the 1990s but thoroughly modern inside and out, the hybrid-electric concept didn’t get the go-ahead for production. And that’s sad considering that Jaguar definitely needs a supercar as its new halo vehicle.
44 photos
Looking back at the C-X75, which was unveiled in 2010 at the Paris Motor Show and came to be with the know-how of the Williams Formula 1 team, it’s a miracle that Jaguar agreed to feature the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful concept in James Bond: Spectre
as the bad guy's ride.
The appearance as Mr. Hinx’s car led many enthusiasts and motoring journalists to believe that Jaguar is secretly preparing the C-X75 for production, more so if you consider that Jaguar’s first mid-engine prototype racecar – the XJ13
– was finished and running by March 1966. It would’ve been an awesome 50th birthday present, but because the Leaping Cat is currently chasing volume over specialness, what we got in return are the F-Pace and E-Pace utility vehicles. Disheartening turn of events, isn’t it so?
Even though our wishes haven’t come true, at least not for the time being, St. Petersburg-based designer Aksyonov Nikita
took to his Photoshop skills to remind us what a great addition to the range the C-X75 would be. And not just C-X75, but an open-top one of those. And if you know your Jaguar models well, you’ll instantly recognize the prominent buttress from the F-Type Project 7, a design element inspired by the D-Type racing car from the '50s.
While we keep dreaming with our eyes wide open about what could’ve been and might be, it’s worth remembering that 250 examples were supposed to be built in partnership with Williams. At what price a pop, you ask? Anything between 700,000 and 900,000 of Her Majesty's pounds sterling, which is not that expensive considering the rarity, complexity of the powertrain, and the fact that pricing would've been in the same ballpark as the McLaren P1
.