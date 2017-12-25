autoevolution
 

Jaguar C-X75 Reimagined As A Roadster, Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous

25 Dec 2017, 11:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There was once a time when Jaguar, hungry for re-establishing itself as a driving force within the automotive industry, came up with the C-X75. Inspired by the XJ220 from the 1990s but thoroughly modern inside and out, the hybrid-electric concept didn’t get the go-ahead for production. And that’s sad considering that Jaguar definitely needs a supercar as its new halo vehicle.
44 photos
Jaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 Concept photoJaguar C-X75 ConceptJaguar C-X75 ConceptJaguar C-X75 ConceptJaguar C-X75 ConceptJaguar C-X75 ConceptJaguar C-X75 ConceptJaguar C-X75 at FrankfurtJaguar C-X75 at FrankfurtJaguar C-X75 at FrankfurtJaguar C-X75 at FrankfurtJaguar C-X75 at FrankfurtJaguar C-X75 at FrankfurtJaguar C-X75 at FrankfurtJaguar C-X75 at FrankfurtJaguar C-X75Jaguar C-X75Jaguar C-X75Jaguar C-X75Jaguar C-X75Jaguar C-X75Jaguar C-X75Jaguar C-X75Jaguar C-X75Jaguar C-X75
Looking back at the C-X75, which was unveiled in 2010 at the Paris Motor Show and came to be with the know-how of the Williams Formula 1 team, it’s a miracle that Jaguar agreed to feature the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful concept in James Bond: Spectre as the bad guy's ride.

The appearance as Mr. Hinx’s car led many enthusiasts and motoring journalists to believe that Jaguar is secretly preparing the C-X75 for production, more so if you consider that Jaguar’s first mid-engine prototype racecar – the XJ13 – was finished and running by March 1966. It would’ve been an awesome 50th birthday present, but because the Leaping Cat is currently chasing volume over specialness, what we got in return are the F-Pace and E-Pace utility vehicles. Disheartening turn of events, isn’t it so?

Even though our wishes haven’t come true, at least not for the time being, St. Petersburg-based designer Aksyonov Nikita took to his Photoshop skills to remind us what a great addition to the range the C-X75 would be. And not just C-X75, but an open-top one of those. And if you know your Jaguar models well, you’ll instantly recognize the prominent buttress from the F-Type Project 7, a design element inspired by the D-Type racing car from the '50s.

While we keep dreaming with our eyes wide open about what could’ve been and might be, it’s worth remembering that 250 examples were supposed to be built in partnership with Williams. At what price a pop, you ask? Anything between 700,000 and 900,000 of Her Majesty's pounds sterling, which is not that expensive considering the rarity, complexity of the powertrain, and the fact that pricing would've been in the same ballpark as the McLaren P1.
Jaguar C-X75 Roadster jaguar rendering concept supercar
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumJAGUAR XJR15JAGUAR XJR15 ExoticAll JAGUAR models  