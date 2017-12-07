autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Production-ready Jaguar I-Pace Teased, Coming To 2018 Geneva Motor Show

7 Dec 2017, 9:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Every Jaguar launched from 2020 onward will be electrified, but the first step toward electrification is the I-Pace. Unveiled back in 2016 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the electric crossover is edging closer to production, with the real deal confirmed to debut at next year’s Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of March.
10 photos
Jaguar I-PaceJaguar I-PaceJaguar I-PaceJaguar I-PaceJaguar I-PaceJaguar I-PaceJaguar I-PaceJaguar I-PaceJaguar I-Pace
Featuring an electric-only platform that will be shared with Land Rover, the I-Pace is remarkably similar to the concept of the same name, sporting a curvaceous physique and roomy interior. Regarding the latter aspect, the Jag’s sloping roofline doesn’t appear to eat too much into rear headroom.

If there’s something worth criticizing about the I-Pace, that’s the wind noise and tire roar. The teaser clip at the end of the story shows the extent of the noise entering the cabin when driving on the highway, proving that the pre-production prototype always differs from the production-spec model.

From a technical standpoint, the I-Pace shouldn’t differ too much from the concept. Integrated into the body structure, the Jaguar I-Pace gets its mojo from a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery that drives two electric motors. Being located at the front and rear axles, the electric crossover promises AWD surefootedness and exhilarating performance.

With 400 metric horsepower and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) at its disposal, the I-Pace can thrust to 100 km/h (62 mph) in approximately 4 seconds. As for driving range, you’re looking at 500+ kilometers (NEDC) and 220+ miles (on the EPA test cycle).

Retail sales of the I-Pace will kick off in the UK and rest of Europe immediately after the e-SUV debuts in Geneva. The U.S. launch, meanwhile, is scheduled for the second half of 2018. For the motorsport-minded enthusiast, Jaguar also announced that the I-Pace will be the centerpiece of the world’s first electric production car race series. Dubbed Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, the series will support the 2018-19 Formula E championship.

Jaguar I-Pace EV jaguar SUV teaser
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumJAGUAR XJR15JAGUAR XJR15 ExoticAll JAGUAR models  