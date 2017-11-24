Spyshots: 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Tries to Hide Massive Air Intakes

This is the F-Pace SVR, the craziest crossover ever made by British automakers. It's relatively compact, yet it has the same 5-liter engine as the Range Rover SVR
. The expected output of this car is around 570 HP, and with a supercharger, that means a lot more cooling and air induction are needed.
Our latest spyshots show the SVR's massive air intakes, which seem to occupy at least half of the front end. But this is to be expected. Jaguar fitted a similar engine in the XE Project 8 and said the cooling needs of the car are immense. Remember, unlike a turbocharger, the supercharger sucks up power from the engine, about 200 hp at max revs in this case.
It might seem like an odd car, but almost every premium automaker is trying to figure out what to sell in this part of the market. There's already a 510 HP Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S
and the twin-turbo V6 Manca Turbo and Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV.
Soo, Audi will launch the RS Q5, and BMW will introduce the X3 M, powered by a similar inline-6 to the one in the M3.
The Jaguar's 570+ hp and 700 Nm of torque should allow for a 0 to 100 km/h time of .2 seconds and a top speed of more than 300 km/h.
The F-Pace SVR prototype looks nearly ready for production underneath all that camouflage. Knowing Jaguar, it could be looking to unveil the car at the LA Auto Show soon. If not, then it will definitely show at in Detroit.
The design is, as you can see, similar to the F-Pace SVR. Besides the extra-large intakes, you might also notice a similarly placed set of quad exhaust tips. They've even added a trunk spoiler, lowered suspension and probably some eye-catching paint that isn't available on the regular F-Pace. Expect to pay at least $80,000 for this super-fast leaper.