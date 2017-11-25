First Tesla Roadster Unofficial Configurator Allows You to Sample 12 Colors

More on this:

1 Tesla Model 3 Owner’s Manual Is Worth The Read

2 Tesla Powerbank Portable Charger Can Be Yours For $45

3 Genius Trolling: Tesla Roadster vs. Toyota Previa Leaves Bugatti Chiron Out

4 Fancy the New Tesla Roadster? Learn How to Clear the Biggest Hurdle: the Wife

5 Tesla Roadster II Performance Upgrade Package To Take Things To “The Next Level”