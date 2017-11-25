autoevolution
 

First Tesla Roadster Unofficial Configurator Allows You to Sample 12 Colors

Tesla decided to showcase its next-generation Roadster in two different colors: a deep red and a dark gray. The latter didn't get as much airtime as the red, which was also used for the few official press pictures released by the company.
For an optional that has no physical impact on the car's performance or the driver's comfort, choosing a paint color is a surprisingly important decision and one that gives a lot of people buying a car plenty of headaches.

That's because the offer is always quite limited. Unless you're looking at a premium or luxury car that offers complex personalization options and are willing to spend a small fortune on some special paint with sparkling flakes made out of ground dinosaur teeth, then you'll probably go for white, silver or a different shade of silver.

Things are a little more complicated with sports cars. These vehicles need to stand out, and that makes choosing a color even more vital. A silver Lamborghini can slip past unnoticed for someone wearing earbuds, but a bright orange one will be picked up by the peripheral vision and will attract the person's attention whether they like it or not.

However, bright orange is for posers, so not everyone is willing to cover the entire surface of their car in it. Plus, it doesn't fit every car out there. There have to be other options. Well, the new Tesla Roadster Design Studio won't go online for two years or so - depending on whether "production hell" decides to make another appearance - but we do have something very similar already.

The official one will probably allow the user to change the wheel design as well, but for now we'll have to settle for the color. Well, at least there are 12 options to choose from, ranging from "Obsidian Black" to "Brilliant Yellow" and the "Very Orange" we were talking about earlier.

You have Spanish designer Miguel Castro to thank for this opportunity, and also for including the "Green Lotus" option with yellow calipers, by far our favorite. Browse through the gallery to find yours.
