Maserati Levante GTS Testing Ferrari V8 Spied in Detail

Ferrari's SUV or whatever they're making isn't going to be ready for a while, but you can have a Maserati Levante GTS with a Ferrari-derived 3.8-liter V8. This prototype was recently spotted in Italy, and we think its readiness suggests a Detroit Auto Show debut.
The V8-powered Levante was always on Maserati's roadmap to success. In fact, probably should have come out by now, along with a whole other bunch of cars they can't afford to develop. The company is struggling due to lack of sales, but we have some confidence in the SUV's potential.

The only problem is that there's already a performance Italian SUV in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV. Sure, it's only got a 2.9-liter V6, but it's also tuned by Ferrari, and at 510 HP, it comes pretty close to what the Levante GTS is going to offer.

The Maserati Levante currently tops out at the 424-hp S model. The GTS is going to have the same 3.8-liter as the Quattroporte GTS, producing 523-hp and 479 pound-feet of torque or 530 HP and 710 Nm over in Europe. All-wheel drive, a host of chassis mods and sportier setup for the 8-speed gearbox will all follow.

The design isn't changing that much. You've got bigger side intakes at the front and massive quad pipes flanked by a diffuser rear.

According to our insider information, the Levante GTS will bow early next year and will be sold as a 2019 model in the states. It's already looking at some very still competition from the new Cayenne Turbo, and that's before BMW and Mercedes also bring out their big guns.

Beyond the Levante GTS, we should see a Levante plug-in hybrid join the fight. It's going to have a similar setup to the Chrysler Pacifica. Yes, the minivan with the 3.6-liter V6 and a dual-motor transmission. Powering those is a 16 kWh battery with about 30 miles of pure EV range.
