Jaguar E-Pace Gets Mixed First Review in Britain

Auto Express is the first to publish a video review of the E-Pace. Despite the sharp body design and new engines, this baby crossover model is treated to a good dose of objectivity. Its flaws are neither ignored nor exaggerated, at least in our opinion.Firstly, our expectations need to be adjusted. Jaguar might be the company that makes the 200 mph F-Type coupe, but the E-Pace has jacked up car with Ford parts and a front-wheel-drive platform.The review focuses on a top-end HSE model with the P300 powertrain consisting of a 3002.0-liter turbo,and an automatic. It might sound like the crossover equivalent of a Golf R, but it's not. The engine doesn't is most comfortable cruising and doesn't have a rewarding top-end sound.Unfortunately, Jaguar doesn't have one of those downsized gasoline engines like the 1.5 TSI or Honda's 1.5 VTEC Turbo. S most people are probably going to order the E-Pace with the 2.0-liter diesel, which is available from 150 HP.The interior is usually the place where most of these cheap crossovers cut costs. For example, the Audi Q2 uses more hard plastics than the A3. The E-Pace's cabin is dark. While it does have sufficient room for four adults and a large trunk, the infotainment screen doesn't have the phone connectivity we take for granted these days.The E-Pace is based on the Evoque chassis, with tweaks made to the suspension and steering. However, it doesn't have the handling characteristics associated with the brand, not that this will dramatically affect sales. Plow into corners too hard and it just understeers.It does set itself slightly apart from the competition. But from what we gather, it's not going to be a repeat of the F-Pace home run. Still, Jaguar's gamble is going to pay off in a bigger way than the slow-selling XE can.