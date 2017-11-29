Spyshots: 2019 Jaguar I-Pace Spotted in Traffic, Could Test Autonomous Driving

autoevolution
 

These days, Jaguar is determined to prove to the world that you can have your cake and eat it. You see, the Brits are keeping us busy with the news of the XE SVR Project 8 having grabbed the Nurburgring sedan record (the 7:21 lap means the 600 hp saloon is almost as quick as a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK). Meanwhile, the carmaker's engineers are out on the streets, completing the final testing phase of the I-Pace.
And the spyshots you can see here bring the freshest sighting of the electric compact SUV.

Built on a dedicated platform, the EV crossover allowed Jag designers to get around the limitations imposed by a bulky front-mounted engine compartment. And once the camo comes off the production model, we're expecting this to be just as handsome as the concept car that has earned praise at multiple auto shows this year.

We'll remind you that the Leaping Cat is aiming to prove its dedication to electron juice-sippers, with one of the efforts aimed at serving this purpose having led to the birth of the I-PACE eTrophy Series.

The dual-motor I-Pace is set to deliver 400 hp, featuring a 90 kWh battery pack and promising to offer an EPA range of 220 miles (north of 350 km), while its NEDC driving range should sit at 500 km. The high-riding Jag should hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in around four seconds.

The I-Pace, which should be priced at around $60,000, isn't expected to debut at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show, so we could see the thing landing next year, with both Detroit and Geneva being likely venues for its arrival.

The spyshots we delivered late last month, which showed the electric crossover testing with new sensors, added fuel to the autonomous driving features fire, so perhaps we'll see such hardware making it to the list of Jaguar I-Pace options - note that the prototype we have here also seems to pack new hardware that could be related to self driving (check out the front grille).

The I-PACE will get a racecar competing in a one-make series, which will serve as a Formula E support series starting from next year. Earlier this week, the first team has committed to the I-Pace eTrophy championship and we're talking about Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

We're looking forward to seeing the 20-car grid racing on the same city street circuits as Formula E and, meanwhile, we'll keep ourselves busy by checking out videos showing groups of cats chasing lasers.
