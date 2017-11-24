autoevolution
 

Jaguar F-PACE Comes Flying Out of a Snowy Blizzard in the Rockies

When Jaguar decided to launch the F-PACE SUV, it wasn't because the brand needed a tough car with off-road potential. It was strictly a marketing decision based on how well this type of vehicles is selling these days no matter where on the globe.
The F-PACE's job was to look well and tick all the boxes people look for in their SUVs, none of which have anything to do with going off the beaten path. Appearance, driving position, interior space, presence, and, above all, all-wheel-drive - that's the basis for the recipe of success these days.

You might have noticed all-wheel-drive was on that list, and since we said off-roading is out of the question, you might wonder why it made the cut. Well, people like the comfort of knowing that their vehicle could handle itself off the asphalt if the situation required, though they do their best to avoid it.

Sometimes, though, particularly at higher latitudes or altitudes, you might have to make use of the car's AWD system even on the road. That's because water falling from the sky decides to freeze on its way down and redecorate the environment in a bright shade of white. Snow. We're talking about snow.

Contrary to what most people think, fitting the right kind of tires is much more important than having a car that can send power to all wheels. The Jaguar F-PACE you see here had no such tires - it was equipped with the standard Michelin Latitude all-season rubber, which might be rated for snow and mud, but frankly, they're rubbish for both.

However, the F-PACE puts on a decent performance, though half of the time it seemed to be going downhill where its all-wheel-drive system made as much of a difference as its body color. Well, at least it should give some comfort to any Jaguar F-PACE owners watching this knowing that should they get caught off-guard by snow, their vehicle will be able to handle itself.

The video shows plenty of wheelspin and the comment did mention occasional (and short-lived) loss of traction, so a tire upgrade would definitely go a long way. But after spending over $63,000 on a compact-sized SUV, it's understandable if the tire budget has gone down the drain.

