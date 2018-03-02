autoevolution
 

Highways England Land Rover Burns Down in the Middle of a Snow Storm

2 Mar 2018, 15:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
76 photos
2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 5 live at 2016 Paris Motor Show2017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 52017 Land Rover Discovery 5
Large parts of Western Europe are paralyzed by several serious winter storms, with freezing temperatures and high winds battering city roads from Spain to the UK.

Air travel is affected as well, with the Geneva airport, expected to receive large numbers of passengers next week for the local auto show, suspending all flights for the second day in a row.

On the British islands, the situation is even more critical as two cold fronts collided on Thursday. A winter storm named Emma joined forces with a polar vortex menacingly named Beast from the East and prompted the authorities to declare a red alert.

On Britain’s M62, a Land Rover Discovery belonging to emergency responders caught fire for an unknown reason as it was attempting to stop people from entering the road. Caught on tape by various motorists, the SUV gets burned to a crisp on a freezing white backdrop.

On Thursday evening, the Brits turned to the Army for help, asking them to coordinate with police and fire rescue workers to help stranded motorists.

“We put the request into the military yesterday, and they decide amongst themselves what they can send out and deploy," Lincolnshire Police superintendent Phil Vickers told Express.

“The military has sent out ten vehicles from RAF Waddington to help with efforts. They’re focussing on getting out to vulnerable people who rely on adult and social care.”

The snow proved a bit too much for the military as well, several of their 4x4s, driven by professional army drivers, found themselves stuck in the snow. Even snow plows on the M26 got snowed in.

Other road incidents in Somerset and Hampshire have also prompted the call for help to the Army. According to the Evening Standard, there were at one point a few thousand people trapped on snowy roads across the country.

British military snow storm snow plough Land Rover Discovery
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEV Large SUVLAND ROVER Range RoverLAND ROVER Range Rover Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVAll LAND ROVER models  