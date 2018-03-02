Spyshots: 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan GTE Has Tiguan L 430 PHEV Badging

That’s because the soon-to-be-revealed Tiguan GTE the carparazzi caught cold-weather testing uses the same underpinnings as the mid-size sedan, give or take a couple of oily bits. Spied testing alongside an assortment of GTE-badged models, the electrified Tiguan
differs from the norm with the badges affixed to the tailgate.
First things first, you’ll notice Chinese lettering on the left. Then there’s Tiguan L 430 PHEV, with blue-tinted PHEV badges further present in the front grille and front fender ornaments. On the opposite side of the grille, you’ll notice that the Tiguan GTE
borrows the design of the charging port door from the Passat GTE.
Previewed by the Tiguan GTE Concept from 2015
, the production model is expected to drop at the Beijing Auto Show in April, with European and U.S. rollout anticipated for the latter half of 2018. What this means is, the plug-in hybrid compact crossover utility vehicle will arrive at dealerships for the 2019 model year.
As long as the 430 part of the badge isn’t a clue for combined system torque in newton meters, the Tiguan GTE should develop 218 PS (160 kW) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet)
of torque at maximum potential. Integrated within the dual-clutch transmission’s housing, the electric motor takes its mojo from a lithium-ion battery with 9.9 kWh of energy capacity.
The internal combustion engine, meanwhile, comes in the form of the 1.4 TSI turbo four-pot with direct-injection technology.
As we wait for Volkswagen to finish the fine-tuning of the Tiguan GTE, it’s recommended we highlight something else the technically similar Passat GTE is capable of doing.
And that is 130 km/h (80 mph) in all-electric mode. With the 50-liter fuel tank full and the battery charged to the brim, a range of more than 1,000 clicks (620 miles) is possible based on the New European Driving Cycle.