Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION Concepts Winks Its LED Headlights in Latest Teaser

It looks like it's going to be one teaser each day from Volkswagen from now until the Geneva Motor Show debuts, and the focus of the German company's attention is its fourth I.D. concept, the VIZZION.

For that to be true, the I.D. VIZZION should preview a model called I.D. Lounge. According to a leaked alleged slide from a VW internal presentation, the Lounge is scheduled to come out after the I.D. and Cross. As its name suggests, the VIZZION is more VW's way of presenting its vision for the autonomous age, but we could be looking at a few design cues for a flagship sedan, something the Lounge might very well turn out to be.



Secondly, our supposition also relies on the accuracy of the



Back to the VIZZION concept,



Now, the carmaker could only squeeze a winking headlight in the nine seconds of this third teaser, but it's enough to show the VIZZION looks like a future version of the Arteon four-door coupe. The modern Volkswagen design language is there, but it's taken to the next level, just like you would expect from a concept car.



The teaser shows the optic block lighting up, offering us a preview of what the daytime running lights will look like, as well as giving us a cheeky wink with its main beam. Needless to say, everything is LED, both for extra styling points but also for the reduced power consumption the light emitting diodes are known for.



We're less than a week away from the concept's debut, which means we'll soon find out exactly what this sedan is supposed to represent for Volkswagen's future - or whether it (or something very similar to it) will ever be anything other than a show car.



