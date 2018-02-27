2020 Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible Rendered, Three-Door Coupe as Well

The whole idea of a convertible sports activity vehicle is just daft, but the open top Volkswagen T-Roc might actually work. And you know why? Because the T-Roc is not an SUV by any stretch of the imagination.

Besides, the regular T-Roc (with the roof in place and the right amount of doors - has had a surprising reception considering the interior build quality is below that of a Golf, but the price isn't. And to make matters even more baffling, the T-Roc Convertible comes at a time when other manufacturers are cutting back on their cabrio models, some with long years of history behind them. Oh, well, we guess nothing can stand in the way of the SUV tide. The German carmaker announced last week that it'd go through with its plans to build a convertible version of its tiny crossover, making it the first of its kind for the brand and one of the very few available on the market. In fact, the only one you can currently buy is the Range Rover Evoque, and while that one's quite cramped as well, it plays in a completely different league to the T-Roc.Here you have a digital rendering of what the car might (should and probably will) look like. Yes, we know, it's kind of useless considering the T-Roc itself was previewed by a roofless concept called T-Roc Breeze, so take it as a reminder instead of just how abominable this thing will turn out to be.A bit more interesting is the three-door version that Kleber Silva , the designer behind the renderings, imagined on this occasion. Volkswagen didn't mention anything about such a vehicle, but now that it'll definitely make a convertible, we can't rule anything out just on the basis that it doesn't make any sense.The T-Roc Convertible is slated to enter production in 2020 at the company's Osnabrück plant. You probably don't think it would sell that well, and we can see where that's coming from, but the same was probably said about the Range Rover Evoque Convertible back in the day, and it seems to be doing pretty well.Besides, the regular T-Roc (with the roof in place and the right amount of doors - has had a surprising reception considering the interior build quality is below that of a Golf, but the price isn't. And to make matters even more baffling, the T-Roc Convertible comes at a time when other manufacturers are cutting back on their cabrio models, some with long years of history behind them. Oh, well, we guess nothing can stand in the way of thetide.