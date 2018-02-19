Vizzion to Join Buzz and Crozz in Volkswagen’s I.D. World

Ever since Dieselgate, Volkswagen is trying to bring back some of its lost public mojo by investing heavily in electric vehicles and concept cars. Even if the scandal did not affect sales numbers for 2017, it does seem the Germans are trying hard to make amends.

The I.D. Vizzion will be presented for the first time to the public in March, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The car will eventually enter production, starting 2020, shortly after the Crozz and Buzz get their own production versions. In all, by 2025, the German automaker plans to introduce more than 20 electric vehicle models. At the beginning of last year, they introduced the I.D. Buzz , a revival of the Type 2 with an electric twist. Later that same year, they announced the I.D. Crozz , an electric. It was also the third electric concept car introduced by Volkswagen in less than six months.Now comes the I.D. Vizzion, continuing the same nonsense overuse of the letter Z, but adding something new to the twist. ‘cause the Vizzion is not only electric, but it is also fully-autonomous.The new concept presents itself as a premium class saloon, 5.11 meters long, boasting the same insane specs seen on the previous models. A 111 kWh lithium-ion battery provides power the two electric motors for the concept. The cell has enough juice to give the concept a range of 665 km (413 miles) and a top speed of 180 km/h (111 mph).But the juicy part is the fully-autonomous one. In a world where nearly all AV cars are at Level 3 automation at most, Volkswagen claims a top Level 5. It has a so-called digital chauffeur controlling the vehicle. There is no steering wheel, nor any visible controls.Volkswagen also promises a virtual host, one to whom passengers can talk to and, more than anything, knows the personal preferences of the vehicle guests.The I.D. Vizzion will be presented for the first time to the public in March, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The car will eventually enter production, starting 2020, shortly after the Crozz and Buzz get their own production versions. In all, by 2025, the German automaker plans to introduce more than 20 electric vehicle models.