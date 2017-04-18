Volkswagen Reveals I.D. CROZZ Concept, It Is An Electric SUV With 300 HP on Tap

After the entire Dieselgate scandal, which is still underway, Volkswagen
seems to be investing massively in electric vehicle technology.
The German automaker is at its third EV concept
revealed in the last six months, and this happens without considering the products from the other brands in the conglomerate’s portfolio. The newest exhibit from Volkswagen is called the I.D. Crozz, and it also based on the groups’ Modular Electric drive Matrix platform.
If you look closely at its description and specifications, as well as the photo gallery, you will find that it shares its underpinnings with Skoda’s Vision E
.
The latter is also a concept of an electric SUV
that can drive itself, and both have been revealed at the same event. Since both VW and Skoda
brands are part of the same conglomerate, it is not uncommon for them to share parts, even in concept vehicle form.
VW says that this vehicle has a comparable interior space to the 2018 Tiguan, and that it comes with a head-up display system with augmented reality, door panel controls, and a self-driving mode called I.D. Pilot.
Its Lithium-Ion battery can be replenished to 80% of its capacity in just 30 minutes if a 150 kW DC fast charger is used. The powertrain offers all-wheel-drive, and it delivers a total of 306 HP
.
Top speed is restricted to 112 mph (180 km/h), while the range is estimated at 311 miles (500 km) on the New European Driving Cycle. Certain shapes present on the car, when seen from the profile or the rear, make us think of products from other brands, including Jaguar and its I-Pace
.
Unlike a case of copycatting, these two automakers have not plagiarized their designs, but have applied similar lines to their recent creations.
Fortunately, VW has given the I.D. family a distinct identity, so confusing the resulting products from these designs with anything else will be close to impossible if you know how to spot cars.
Just like the other exhibits from this family, VW is considering production versions, and this particular model will get a sibling made for the road by 2020.