Chinese JAC Promises 310 Miles Range New EV

Over 300 miles, or some 500 kilometers, is almost double the range of most affordable electric vehicles on the market today. It is, at the same time, a range perfectly achievable by the new iEVA50, an electric sedan to be launched on the Chinese market by JAC.

2 photos



To capture the interest of the Chinese consumers, JAVC had to do something special with the new EV, so it fitted it with a battery pack capable of giving the new model a respectable range, while at the same time keeping the price to a minimum.



Of course, there will be a less capable version of the iEVA50 on the market, fitted with a 47 kWh battery that would give it a range of only 205 miles (330 kilometers). In all, it’s likely the Chinese will offer three different ranges for the model, classified, from the smallest to the biggest, under the family, commercial and business classes.



According to



After the iEVA50, JAC’s offensive in the EV market will continue with the iEV6ES, iEV7S, iEV7 and iEVA60, all promising pretty much the same advancements as far as range is concerned.



In the first month of 2018, it was revealed that JAC is working together with



The VW-JAC-Seat mashup is likely to use a high ratio energy ternary lithium battery with a 39Kwh capacity, which gives it a range of 350 km (217 miles), just like the iEV7S.



Last year, JAC sold a little over 28,000 electric vehicles on the Chinese market and set a goal for itself this year to sell nearly double that. JAC, competitor with Geely and BYD on one of the world’s most crowded auto market, has no less than five electric vehicles planned for 2018, with the first being the iEVA50.To capture the interest of the Chinese consumers, JAVC had to do something special with the new EV, so it fitted it with a battery pack capable of giving the new model a respectable range, while at the same time keeping the price to a minimum.Of course, there will be a less capable version of the iEVA50 on the market, fitted with a 47 kWh battery that would give it a range of only 205 miles (330 kilometers). In all, it’s likely the Chinese will offer three different ranges for the model, classified, from the smallest to the biggest, under the family, commercial and business classes.According to CarNewsChina , the new EV from JAC will sell beginning this March for prices starting at 70,000 yuan ($11,000), after subsidies.After the iEVA50, JAC’s offensive in the EV market will continue with the iEV6ES, iEV7S, iEV7 and iEVA60, all promising pretty much the same advancements as far as range is concerned.In the first month of 2018, it was revealed that JAC is working together with Volkswagen to release a new vehicle under the local version of the SEAT brand.The VW-JAC-Seat mashup is likely to use a high ratio energy ternary lithium battery with a 39Kwh capacity, which gives it a range of 350 km (217 miles), just like the iEV7S.Last year, JAC sold a little over 28,000 electric vehicles on the Chinese market and set a goal for itself this year to sell nearly double that.