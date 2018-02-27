autoevolution
 

Chinese JAC Promises 310 Miles Range New EV

27 Feb 2018, 13:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Over 300 miles, or some 500 kilometers, is almost double the range of most affordable electric vehicles on the market today. It is, at the same time, a range perfectly achievable by the new iEVA50, an electric sedan to be launched on the Chinese market by JAC.
2 photos
JAC iEVA50
JAC, competitor with Geely and BYD on one of the world’s most crowded auto market, has no less than five electric vehicles planned for 2018, with the first being the iEVA50.

To capture the interest of the Chinese consumers, JAVC had to do something special with the new EV, so it fitted it with a battery pack capable of giving the new model a respectable range, while at the same time keeping the price to a minimum.

Of course, there will be a less capable version of the iEVA50 on the market, fitted with a 47 kWh battery that would give it a range of only 205 miles (330 kilometers). In all, it’s likely the Chinese will offer three different ranges for the model, classified, from the smallest to the biggest, under the family, commercial and business classes.

According to CarNewsChina, the new EV from JAC will sell beginning this March for prices starting at 70,000 yuan ($11,000), after subsidies.

After the iEVA50, JAC’s offensive in the EV market will continue with the iEV6ES, iEV7S, iEV7 and iEVA60, all promising pretty much the same advancements as far as range is concerned.

In the first month of 2018, it was revealed that JAC is working together with Volkswagen to release a new vehicle under the local version of the SEAT brand.

The VW-JAC-Seat mashup is likely to use a high ratio energy ternary lithium battery with a 39Kwh capacity, which gives it a range of 350 km (217 miles), just like the iEV7S.

Last year, JAC sold a little over 28,000 electric vehicles on the Chinese market and set a goal for itself this year to sell nearly double that.
JAC electric vehicle iEVA50 Volkswagen
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Who's Your Number One? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
KIA Optima SportswagonKIA Optima Sportswagon MediumKIA Optima SportswagonKIA Optima Sportswagon MediumBUICK EnvisionBUICK Envision CrossoverLEXUS UXLEXUS UX CrossoverPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupeAll car models  