Volkswagen VIZZION Concept Preview Shows Lounge-like Interior, Advanced UI

Volkswagen is preparing to drop the fourth concept of its I.D. line of electric and, someday, autonomous vehicles at the upcoming Geneva Show, and in the meantime, it's keeping itself busy by reminding us of the release with various teasers.

The first one was a design sketch which told us quite a few things about the I.D. VIZZION, since that's going to be its name. We found out we're dealing with a true limousine that focuses on comfort rather than any trace of sporty ethos. It also suggested it might come with suicide doors, much to Rolls-Royce's chagrin (the lush carpets don't help either) and the delight of its passengers.Because, yes, everyone who steps inside the I.D. VIZZION is going to be a passenger, no exceptions made. Volkswagen claims the concept is capable of Level 5 autonomy, and since it won't ever have to prove it, we can't do anything other than go along with it.The Germans gave us a "sneak peek" at the concept's interior, and as advertised, it looks nothing like what the past century has taught us about car interiors. Well, there are some windows and a certain number of seats, but beyond that, there's no steering wheel, there are no pedals and no visible infotainment system.Not in the traditional sense, at least because the video does show a well-mannered holographic image that greets its passengers via a floating virtual globe. That would be Volkswagen 's promised virtual host, the AI in the vehicle that you'll be able to talk to, form a bond, reveal all your weaknesses and get stabbed in the back once the robot uprising begins.According to the I.D. timeline leaked last summer, the I.D. VIZZION could preview the third model in Volkswagen's electric range (after the I.D. and I.D. Cross) which should be called "Lounge." The name is fitting to a flagship since it suggests the emphasis is put on comfort, as you would expect in a limousine. The captured presentation slide says it would only be available in the U.S. and China, and not the EU, suggesting its dimensions might not make it very desirable over there. Hopefully, the Geneva reveal will provide more answers.