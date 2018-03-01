Driven: 2018 Ford EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost 125 PS 6MT

More on this:

1 The Guinness World Record For Largest Billboard Goes To The 2018 Ford EcoSport

2 2018 Ford Expedition, EcoSport Roll Out in North America

3 2018 Ford EcoSport Starts Production, Romania’s President Test Drives It

4 2018 Ford EcoSport Tries To Look Cool With ST-Line Package In Frankfurt

5 Ford Discontinues B-Max, Craiova Plant Gears Up For EcoSport Production