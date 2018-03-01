2019 VW Touareg Test Drive Reveals Engines, Clever Suspension and Other Details

Volkswagen today released a teaser video of the all-new Touareg. The third generation SUV will be revealed in less than a month, and instead of focusing on a camouflaged version of something we've already seen, let's focus on the tech details instead.

And there are quite a lot of them, being revealed by test drive events held behind closed doors. Want to know what's under the hood? So did we, and now we can say with absolute certainty that a 3.0and 3.0 TSI will be available.The diesel mill produces 286 and 600 Nm, the same as a new Audi A6 50 TDI, while the 3.0 TSI delivers the same 340as something like a base Porsche Panamera or Audi A7 55 TFSI. The latter is a bit of a surprise since we expected a 3.6-liter VR6 with around 280 HP.Preliminary fuel consumption numbers from the real world suggest the Touareg TDI drinks 10 l/100km while being driven with gusto while the TSI does 14 l/100km. Of course, it also sounds better and goes faster, but the diesel never feels slow, and soundproofing is excellent.There's not going to be a do four-cylinder version of the Touareg, not unless there's a plug-in hybrid model. That's because the weight of the vehicle, which is quoted at 1,995kg, would be too much for a 2-liter engine to handle.Volkswagen let slip that there could be a V8 diesel in 2019. So much for the rumored demise of the TDI!Both the TDI and TSI models will have 75-liter tanks that can be optionally increased to 90 liters, which also more than doubles the size of the AdBlue additive reservoir. The 2019 Touareg will also be available with all-wheel steering, just like the Audi Q7, as well as Air Ride suspension and Adaptive Cruise Control that reads GPS data, so it slows down for corners by itself.