2019 Audi A6 Avant Rendering Looks Ready for S6 Treatment

1 Mar 2018
by
With the A6, Audi has pretty much filled out its big car range. We're more than happy with the improvements they've made, especially regarding the interiors. However, we have to wait a little longer before laying eyes on the A6 Avant or its S6 derivative.
Thankfully, a rendering is already available thanks to X-Tomi Design. The thin D-pillar we see in his iteration of the Avant perfectly matches what we saw in our spyshots. Everything else is a no-brainer.

That silver badge with a red stripe you see on the front wing says "S Line," and it means the A6 has a bolder styling pack, which increases the size of its air intakes and lowers the suspension. For the interior, there's something like five different trim levels now, which is downright crazy.

The two current engines for the new A6 are so talked about they've become downright dull. Even the VW Touareg has the same thing. Instead, we're going to talk about what's going to be offered above and below them.

The S6 sedan and wagon will probably be revealed in the later part of the year. Both will be powered by the same 450 horsepower 2.9 TFSI as fitted to the RS5 and probably matched to a sturdy 8-speed automatic.As for the RS6, that one will probably still have around 560 HP from a new V8.

The A6 will also have engines that don't come with all-wheel-drive, like a de-tuned version of the 3.0 TDI or a 2.0 TFSI, which will be the base unit for the American market. Eventually, the range will go as low as 190 or even 150 horsepower.

It's worth keeping in mind that while the technology being offered here is fantastic, almost none of it is going to be available as standard. For example, an Audi head-up display costs €1,400 while a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system is about €6,000. You're probably going to be able to spend over €100k on the new A6 Avant even without getting the S6 version.
