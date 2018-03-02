2019 Fiat 500X Facelift Spied Testing In Sweden

The 500X, which is the most capable member of the 500 family in terms of off-roading, premiered in 2014 at the Paris Motor Show. Manufactured at the SATA plant in Melfi, Italy alongside the Renegade, the subcompact-sized crossover is also available in the United States of America, with the retail price starting at $19,995.
Described with the catchline “crossovers never looked so good,”
the 500X
will be even better-looking for the 2019 model year. As you can see from the latest spy shots, the upgraded lighting system is complemented by resculpted bumpers at both ends of the car, more aggressive-looking air intakes, as well as new wheel designs.
There’s no denying the cockpit is also up for overhaul, with an emphasis put on superior soundproofing and more soft-touch materials in the most vital areas of the cabin. An update could be in store for the Uconnect infotainment system too. As a brief refresher, the 2018 model year
boasts with the 7.0-inch Uconnect HD LIVE.
Major changes to the drivetrain aren’t expected, at least not in the United States. In the order of displacement, the smallest option comes in the form of the 1.4-liter MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder with 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. This mill is EPA-rated 33 mpg highway in front-wheel-drive configuration.
The 2.4-liter Tigershark, on the other hand, is good for 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. While the turbocharged engine is exclusive with FWD
and a six-speed manual, the Tigershark can be optioned with all-wheel-drive and the ZF 948TE nine-speed automatic transmission. Sourced by GKN-sourced AWD
incorporates an electro-mechanical clutch in the rear axle, which sends the goodies to the rear wheels in as little as 300 milliseconds when more traction is required.