FCA Expected To Phase Out Diesel-engined Cars By 2022

On the other hand, FCA still doesn’t have an electric vehicle to call its own. The Fiat 500e, if you can believe it, soldiers on for the 2018 model year with an EPA
-rated range of 87 miles combined. And at $32,995 from the get-go, it’s extremely bad value when compared to other EVs such as the Nissan Leaf.
The thing is, Fiat Chrysler knows that it has to catch up with the rest of the industry. And to this effect, something has to go, that something being diesel-engined cars. Citing insider info, Financial Times published a report titled “Fiat Chrysler To Kill Off Diesel In All Cars By 2022.”
As expected from such a headline,
FCA refused to confirm anything in this regard.
For confirmation, the four-year strategy meeting in June 2018 should offer the information we’re expecting. FT argues that the drop in sales of diesel vehicles is one reason for this change, with the other coming in the form of increasing R&D costs
of keeping the diesel engine compliant to the latest emission standards.
With Porsche announcing that it’s discontinuing diesel options for the Macan and Panamera
, the writing is on the wall for the rest of the industry. Even Volkswagen, the automaker behind the Dieselgate scandal that had a snowball effect on diesel-powered cars of all shapes and sizes, is redirecting efforts to hybrids and BEVs.
On the flip side, Fiat Chrysler
isn’t expected to phase out the diesel altogether. Without Satan’s Fuel, the commercial vehicle business of FCA would take a fatal blow, a blow the financially-burdened group isn’t ready to take right now.
With the European market share for diesel-powered cars falling 8 percent to 43.8% in 2017, the future of the automotive industry shouldn’t take Fiat Chrysler by surprise.