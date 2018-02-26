autoevolution
 

FCA Expected To Phase Out Diesel-engined Cars By 2022

26 Feb 2018, 11:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
As far as the Big Three in Detroit are concerned, Ford and General Motors have experience and push on with the development of electrified drivetrain technology. Fiat Chrysler is lagging behind, though the 48-volt mild hybrid system in the 2019 Ram 1500 and Jeep Wrangler are turning the tides in the automaker’s favor.
87 photos
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 8AT
On the other hand, FCA still doesn’t have an electric vehicle to call its own. The Fiat 500e, if you can believe it, soldiers on for the 2018 model year with an EPA-rated range of 87 miles combined. And at $32,995 from the get-go, it’s extremely bad value when compared to other EVs such as the Nissan Leaf.

The thing is, Fiat Chrysler knows that it has to catch up with the rest of the industry. And to this effect, something has to go, that something being diesel-engined cars. Citing insider info, Financial Times published a report titled Fiat Chrysler To Kill Off Diesel In All Cars By 2022.” As expected from such a headlineFCA refused to confirm anything in this regard.

For confirmation, the four-year strategy meeting in June 2018 should offer the information we’re expecting. FT argues that the drop in sales of diesel vehicles is one reason for this change, with the other coming in the form of increasing R&D costs of keeping the diesel engine compliant to the latest emission standards.

With Porsche announcing that it’s discontinuing diesel options for the Macan and Panamera, the writing is on the wall for the rest of the industry. Even Volkswagen, the automaker behind the Dieselgate scandal that had a snowball effect on diesel-powered cars of all shapes and sizes, is redirecting efforts to hybrids and BEVs.

On the flip side, Fiat Chrysler isn’t expected to phase out the diesel altogether. Without Satan’s Fuel, the commercial vehicle business of FCA would take a fatal blow, a blow the financially-burdened group isn’t ready to take right now.

With the European market share for diesel-powered cars falling 8 percent to 43.8% in 2017, the future of the automotive industry shouldn’t take Fiat Chrysler by surprise.

Editor's note:

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2-liter turbo diesel pictured.
diesel FCA industry Europe Fiat Chrysler Fiat Chrysler
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FIAT models:
FIAT 500LFIAT 500L Small MPVFIAT Panda City CrossFIAT Panda City Cross CompactFIAT 124 Abarth SpiderFIAT 124 Abarth Spider Roadster & ConvertibleFIAT 124 SpiderFIAT 124 Spider Roadster & ConvertibleFIAT 595C AbarthFIAT 595C Abarth MiniAll FIAT models  