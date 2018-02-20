autoevolution
 

Porsche Gives Up On Diesels, Ends Production Of Macan and Panamera Diesel

20 Feb 2018, 20:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Nine years ago the Porsche brand introduced its first diesel, with the Cayenne borrowing a VW 3.0-liter V6 at the time. The Panamera and the Macan followed suit, but with the calendar now showing 2018, Zuffenhausen's oil-burning activities seem to have been terminated, as the automaker has decided to cease production of diesel models.
5 photos
Porsche Mission E SpiedPorsche Mission E SpiedPorsche Mission E SpiedPorsche Mission E Spied
The reason for giving up on diesels is owed to a "cultural shift", as a Porsche spokesman told autocar.

And while it's impossible not to notice that this news comes soon after the potential Mercedes-Benz part of the Dieselgate scandal has started surfacing, Porsche had previously shown signs of being ready to give up on oil burners.

For one thing, the 2019 Cayenne, which was launched last fall, was introduced without a diesel option. And now the Macan S Diesel and the Panamera 4S Diesel have been taken off the market - it seems like Porsche, which used VW 3.0-liter V6 diesel mills, decided to remove the said models instead of reengineering them in order for these to meet the ever-increasing emission standards.

It's worth noting that Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told Reuters that the company could axe diesels in favor of gas-electric hybrids and all-electric models. And the carmaker has recently made sustained efforts in that direction.Porsche's PHEV and EV efforts
From investing into an all-electric platform developed together with Audi to working to educate the audience on the benefits of electrification, the German automotive producer is dead serious about its new energy cars.

While the 2018 Panamera already offers two plug-in hybrid models and the 2019 Cayenne has been confirmed to follow suit, we could expect such a powertrain to be introduced on the upcoming 2019 Macan facelift.

Porsche has already confirmed that it will kickstart its EV revolution next year, with the introduction of the Mission E (this will play the role of the baby Panamera we never received so far).

And once the next-gen 911 makes its debut, a move that could take place by the end of the year, we should see at least one PHEV model joining the lineup, even though this could arrive with the .2 mid-cycle revamp.

In fact, the rumor mill talks about an extended all-electric range, with this also including a Macan-sized EV offering.
Porsche diesel SUV
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  