2030 Jeep Wrangler to Be Designed by High School Students

In search of fresh automotive design talents, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced on Friday the start of the sixth annual Drive for Design contest. The competition is open to all high school students across the U.S. that are thinking about a career in the automotive industry.
Those interested in participating must submit their entries by April 27, on the specially created website. The task at hand is the creation of a design for the 2030 Jeep Wrangler and is addressed only to students in grades 10-12 that are legal U.S. resident attending a U.S. high school.

Only one design per candidate will be permitted, either for the exterior of the Wrangler or its interior, and it must be the original work of the respective student.

The submitted designs will go through initial screening, and those who pass will be reviewed by a jury comprised of FCA U.S. Product Design Office members. Four criteria will be used to evaluate the entries: craftsmanship, design quality, illustration, and originality. The winners will be announced on May 4.

“The Drive for Design contest is a unique competition designed to help expose young artists to the various career opportunities in automotive design,” said Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design, FCA North America.

“This year, we are offering aspiring designers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and work side-by-side with designers of some of the hottest vehicles on the road today.”

Winners of the competition will be awarded several prizes, including a personal one-on-one day of design inside the FCA Product Design Office. A two-week summer automotive design course at Lawrence Technological University, which is an FCA partner for the contest, is also up for grabs.

EyesOn Design, the second FCA partner, will offer a pass for the EyesOn Design Vision Honored Black Tie and Silent Auction and three passes to EyesOn Design Car Show in Grosse Pointe, Michigan on June 17.
