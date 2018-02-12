“Reloaded By Creators” Is All About Classic Alfas, Fiats, Abarths, and Lancias

Classic car lovers, rejoice! Inspired by the likes of Jaguar and Land Rover, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles debuts the “Reloaded by Creators” service at the 2018 Retromobile Show in Paris. From discovery to restoration, the service offers for sale a limited selection of classics from Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Fiat, and Abarth. For reasons that have yet to be explained by the Italo-American group, American brands such as AMC and Plymouth have been left out of the loop.

On that note, FCA didn’t offer pricing information on the cars that are currently for sale. Bearing in mind the attention to detail that went into the nut-and-bolt restoration, it wouldn’t be too surprising for the automaker to charge an arm and a leg even for the most common model of the lot, which is the 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider. Opening a new chapter in the FCA Heritage story, the service is downright straightforward. First things first, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles tracks down an Italian classic with the potential to be restored to its former glory. Once the restoration with all-original parts is finished, the car in question is then listed for sale on the Reloaded by Creators section on fcaheritage.com At launch, the program has five cars ready for delivery. The list starts with a 1959 Lancia Appia Coupe, continues with a 1973 Lancia Fulvia Coupe Montecarlo, and is rounded off by a Fiat 124 Spider-based 1981 Pininfarina Spidereuropa, 1989 Alfa Romeo SZ, and 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider. If it isn’t obvious enough, all of these cars are highly collectible.All cars models are backed by a Certificate of Authenticity, which is a first for Alfa Romeo and Fiat . In the name of safeguarding and promoting the historic legacy of Fiat Chrysler’s Italian brands, the Reloaded by Creators program is just what the doctor ordered for classic car enthusiasts.What happens to the money FCA gets from the sale of these cars? According to Fiat Chrysler, “the sums raised will then be used to finance new scouting activities to add important new pieces to FCA's historic collection. This is therefore a real cultural project, inspired by the modus operandi of art museums worldwide.” Pompous choice of words, but you get the idea.On that note, FCA didn’t offer pricing information on the cars that are currently for sale. Bearing in mind the attention to detail that went into the nut-and-bolt restoration, it wouldn’t be too surprising for the automaker to charge an arm and a leg even for the most common model of the lot, which is the 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider.