FCA Defends Use of Martin Luther King Jr. Sermon in Ram Super Bowl Ad

The use of Martin Luther King Jr. sermon to advertise the Ram brand during the Super Bowl has sparked criticism and outrage, and a social media storm that prompted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to issue a statement to defend its choice of advertising.

“It is 50 years to the day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave such a tremendous speech about the value of service. Ram was honored to have the privilege of working with the Estate of Martin Luther King Jr. to celebrate those words during the largest TV viewing event annually,” FCA said in a statement.



“We worked closely with the representatives of the Martin Luther King Jr. estate to receive the necessary approvals, and estate representatives were a very important part of the creative process every step of the way.”



Even with that statement and explanation, we are still left with the image of a



The rights to use MLK's words to sell trucks were approved by Intellectual Properties Management, the entity that manages King's intellectual property. They also issued a statement, saying they were “pleasantly surprised at the existence of the Ram Nation volunteers and their efforts.”



Overall, says the company, the Ram ad is in line with the integrity clearances and its message embodies MLK's “philosophy that true greatness is achieved by serving others.”



The Ram ad was voted by several media outlets among the worst five commercials shown in this year's Super Bowl. It stands alongside Coca Cola's The Wonder of Us, Groupon's Who Wouldn't, Coca Cola's Groove, and T-Mobile's LittleOnes.



