2018 Fiat Cronos Sedan Goes Official, Starts Production In December

Cronos is the King of the Titans in Greek mythology, and the name Fiat bestowed upon the Argus-based sedan that rivals the Volkswagen Virtus
in South America. Replacing the old-school Linea, itself underpinned by the Punto’s platform, the new Cronos slots under the Tipo compact sedan.
32 photos
Following an investment of $500 million, the Fiat plant in Ferreyra, Cordoba, Argentina will start production of the Cronos in mid-December. The assembly complex will focus exclusively on the newcomer, with the Siena, Grand Siena, and Palio
going the way of the dodo to make way for the Cronos.
Despite the fact it’ll be manufactured in Argentina, Fiat designed and developed the Cronos in Brazil, which is the biggest export market for the model in South America. Underpinned by the MP-S (Modular Platform Sedan), the subcompact-sized sedan features a trunk volume of “more than 520 liters”
and comes as standard with a 109 horsepower 1.3-liter engine.
Codenamed Firefly and part of the Global Small Engine family, the 1.3er features two valves per cylinder, translating to 8 valves in total. The 16-valve E.torQ engine, on the other hand, displaces 1.8 liters and is rated at 139 horsepower. Both plants come as standard with a stick shift, but customers can update their cars to an automated manual (for the Firefly) or an Aisin-developed conventional automatic transmission (for the E.torQ).
Other than the three-box design, another way the Cronos differs from the Argo is the different grille and location of the fog lamps. The automaker argues the newcomer shares only the headlights and hood with the Argo
.
Just like the Figo was designed and developed in Brazil, the Cronos is expected to make the trip to India at some point in 2018 to replace the Linea. In this part of the world, the B-segment sedan will have to prove itself against the likes of the Maruti Ciaz
, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Vento.