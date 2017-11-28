autoevolution
 

2018 Fiat Cronos Sedan Goes Official, Starts Production In December

28 Nov 2017, 7:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Cronos is the King of the Titans in Greek mythology, and the name Fiat bestowed upon the Argus-based sedan that rivals the Volkswagen Virtus in South America. Replacing the old-school Linea, itself underpinned by the Punto’s platform, the new Cronos slots under the Tipo compact sedan.
32 photos
2018 Fiat Cronos sedan2018 Fiat Cronos sedan2018 Fiat Argo Revealed in Brazil, Looks Set to Replace the Punto2018 Fiat Argo Revealed in Brazil, Looks Set to Replace the PuntoFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch VersionFiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch Version
Following an investment of $500 million, the Fiat plant in Ferreyra, Cordoba, Argentina will start production of the Cronos in mid-December. The assembly complex will focus exclusively on the newcomer, with the Siena, Grand Siena, and Palio going the way of the dodo to make way for the Cronos.

Despite the fact it’ll be manufactured in Argentina, Fiat designed and developed the Cronos in Brazil, which is the biggest export market for the model in South America. Underpinned by the MP-S (Modular Platform Sedan), the subcompact-sized sedan features a trunk volume of “more than 520 liters” and comes as standard with a 109 horsepower 1.3-liter engine.

Codenamed Firefly and part of the Global Small Engine family, the 1.3er features two valves per cylinder, translating to 8 valves in total. The 16-valve E.torQ engine, on the other hand, displaces 1.8 liters and is rated at 139 horsepower. Both plants come as standard with a stick shift, but customers can update their cars to an automated manual (for the Firefly) or an Aisin-developed conventional automatic transmission (for the E.torQ).

Other than the three-box design, another way the Cronos differs from the Argo is the different grille and location of the fog lamps. The automaker argues the newcomer shares only the headlights and hood with the Argo.

Just like the Figo was designed and developed in Brazil, the Cronos is expected to make the trip to India at some point in 2018 to replace the Linea. In this part of the world, the B-segment sedan will have to prove itself against the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Vento.
2018 Fiat Cronos sedan Fiat Cronos Brazil Fiat
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FIAT models:
FIAT 500LFIAT 500L Small MPVFIAT Panda City CrossFIAT Panda City Cross CompactFIAT 124 Abarth SpiderFIAT 124 Abarth Spider Roadster & ConvertibleFIAT 124 SpiderFIAT 124 Spider Roadster & ConvertibleFIAT 595C AbarthFIAT 595C Abarth MiniAll FIAT models  