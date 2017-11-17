autoevolution
 

2018 Volkswagen Virtus Revealed in Brazil as the Polo's Sedan Brother

Volkswagen has had mixed success with the sedan version of the Polo. For 2018, it's all-new right down to the name, which is now "Virtus."
That which you call by any other name would still smell like a Volkswagen. In most regard, this new car is exactly what you'd expect. However, the back end takes advantage of the larger MQB A0 platform to appear sleeker.

The Virtus competes with the Honda City, Fiat Cronos, Toyota Yaris sedan and Chevrolet Prisma. We have to say that it looks like the most grown-up out of all of them. The view from the back is Passat-like, thanks to flat taillights and a large piece of chrome that tries to simulate the look of exhaust.

However, the Brazilian market doesn't have room for the expensive LED headlights of the 2018 Polo. There's also a bit less technology, especially on the safety front.

So just how big is this thing? Well, unexpectedly so. The wheelbase has been increased from 2,548mm in the case of the Polo to 2,650 for the Virtus. It also measures 4,480mm long and 1,468mm tall, nearly equalling the current Jetta. However, the width stayed the same.

“We are advancing in South America – and are renewing our model range in Brazil step-by-step. Following the presentation of the new Volkswagen Polo a few weeks ago, the Virtus is a further key element in our drive to take Volkswagen back to the lead in the region," said the president and chief executive of Volkswagen South America Region and Brazil, Pable Di So.

Stepping inside, we see that the dashboard is pretty much the same, right down to the 10-inch Active Info Display screen. The infotainment screen also has phone mirroring and all that good VW jazz.

As of right now, Volkswagen Brazil has only confirmed one powertrain, the s-called 200 TSI. It's fitted with a 1.0-liter TSI turbo three-cylinder which develops 128 HP while running on ethanol or 115 HP on regular gas. It's said to be good for 0 to 100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and a top speed of 194 km/h (120 mph).
