Sub-Renegade Baby Jeep Considered For Production

There’s a facelift coming for the 2019 model year
in late 2018, bringing forth upgrades such as full-LED headlights and 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment. The thing is, the Renegade made Jeep rethink its strategy, with the higher-ups suggesting an even smaller crossover.
Speaking to Automotive News
, chief executive officer Mike Manley acknowledged that Jeep is looking “very closely”
at a sub-Renegade utility vehicle. The question is, how small is small considering the smallest Jeep ever is subcompact and shares its platform with the Fiat 500X?
To answer that question, it’s necessary to pose another question. More to the point, which is the smallest all-wheel-drive model in the Fiat lineup? The Panda 4x4
is the answer you’re looking for, and based on a report published by La Stampa, the Baby Jeep could be made at the Pomigliano assembly plant in Italy where the Fiat Panda is currently manufactured.
La Stampa, which is partly owned by FCA
majority shareholder Exor, could be on to something here. The European office of Automotive News, on the other hand, highlights that supplier sources know of the Baby Jeep for a long time now. The project “suffered many stops and starts,”
though.
Sergio Marchionne
declared that the Panda would be moved from Pomigliano in the period from 2019 to 2020, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles intent of retooling the factory for “more complex cars than the Panda.”
Although FCA declined to comment on this set of circumstances, a decision might be announced in June with the 2018-2022 product plan.
If approved for production, there are three things Jeep
must tick off the list for the smallest model in the automaker’s history. Starting with the adventure-focused nature and squared-off styling, the most important trait is the off-road capability emphasized by the “Trail Rated”
badge.