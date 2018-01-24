autoevolution
 

Sub-Renegade Baby Jeep Considered For Production

24 Jan 2018, 17:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
When Jeep announced that it decided on bringing the Renegade to production, everyone was like “Dear God, why would Jeep do that?” But the naysayers were proven wrong by the sales figures, and the Renegade is the the most capable crossover in its segment in Trailhawk specification.
14 photos
Jeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special EditionJeep Renegade Night Eagle Special Edition
There’s a facelift coming for the 2019 model year in late 2018, bringing forth upgrades such as full-LED headlights and 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment. The thing is, the Renegade made Jeep rethink its strategy, with the higher-ups suggesting an even smaller crossover.

Speaking to Automotive News, chief executive officer Mike Manley acknowledged that Jeep is looking “very closely” at a sub-Renegade utility vehicle. The question is, how small is small considering the smallest Jeep ever is subcompact and shares its platform with the Fiat 500X?

To answer that question, it’s necessary to pose another question. More to the point, which is the smallest all-wheel-drive model in the Fiat lineup? The Panda 4x4 is the answer you’re looking for, and based on a report published by La Stampa, the Baby Jeep could be made at the Pomigliano assembly plant in Italy where the Fiat Panda is currently manufactured.

La Stampa, which is partly owned by FCA majority shareholder Exor, could be on to something here. The European office of Automotive News, on the other hand, highlights that supplier sources know of the Baby Jeep for a long time now. The project “suffered many stops and starts,” though.

Sergio Marchionne declared that the Panda would be moved from Pomigliano in the period from 2019 to 2020, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles intent of retooling the factory for “more complex cars than the Panda.” Although FCA declined to comment on this set of circumstances, a decision might be announced in June with the 2018-2022 product plan.

If approved for production, there are three things Jeep must tick off the list for the smallest model in the automaker’s history. Starting with the adventure-focused nature and squared-off styling, the most important trait is the off-road capability emphasized by the “Trail Rated” badge.
Jeep Renegade SUV Jeep crossover Fiat Panda Italy Fiat
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
JEEP models:
JEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll JEEP models  