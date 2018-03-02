autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Touareg First Interior Images Reveal Edgy, Modern Design

2 Mar 2018
by
Design sketches and the countless spottings of camouflaged test cars have suggested the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg is going to feature a much more innovative exterior styling.
In recent years, Volkswagen has pushed the envelope (by its very low previous standards, at least) regarding the appearance of its new vehicles, to the point where people started wondering if there was any point - other than the brand name itself - in buying an Audi A4 over the more affordable VW Arteon.

The Q7 doesn't appear to be in such danger from the new Touareg, even though the Wolfsburg manufacturer has always had to struggle to find a balance between offering a more premium feel than its competition and not stepping on the toes of its fellow VW Group member.

These two official images of the upcoming SUV's interior suggest Volkswagen might have found a way to separate the two without damaging its premium aspirations or Audi's status. The solution is making Volkswagen more of a techy-premium brand, while Audi remains the more stylish one.

We have no way of knowing what kind of trim we're looking at here so we could be proven wrong, but the simple fact the company chose it for our first glimpse at the vehicle's interior says something about it. Besides, the look would be entirely fitting since the new Touareg promises to come fully laden with the latest technology.

Things like the air suspension complete with electromechanical active roll stabilization (just like on the SQ7) or an advanced night vision system are only a few of the gadgets future Volkswagen Touareg owners can expect to navigate through on the options list.

The engine lineup shows the TDI units are still alive and kicking, with the 3.0-liter V6 expected to be the default choice for most European customers. A more powerful 3.0 TSI option will also be available, but given its efficiency and gasoline prices in the EU, it'll only be chosen by a few eccentrics there.

But it's not all about Europe, as the decision not to release the new model at the Geneva Motor Show next week clearly demonstrates. The Germans decided instead to launch the SUV later on this month in Beijing, highlighting the importance of the Chinese market for this particular model.
