Race Car Crosses the Line in Flames after Surviving Massive Roadblock Crash

28 Nov 2017, 16:43 UTC ·
by
People say the Formula One is the queen of motorsports, but that's only due to the performance of the vehicles and the money involved in the series. When it comes to entertainment, you're better off looking at the lower tiers.
Well, that depends on how you would define "entertaining." If you're after hard-fought duels and clever overtakes, then it's better to stick with the big boys. On the other hand, if you enjoy bloopers and hilarious crashes, then we'd like to point your attention toward the Toyota 86 Racing Series.

As the name suggests, it's a competition open strictly for race-prepped Toyota GT86s, the rear-wheel-drive coupe from the Japanese manufacturer co-developed with Subaru that failed to deliver the wow-factor the company must have hoped for.

On the track, though, when competing against similar cars, it's a fine car to watch. Especially when the race develops in such a way that the safety car is brought in with just one lap to go, meaning the moment they restart, everyone is packed together and willing to go all out to climb at least one position, if not go all the way to the top.

Of course, that's also a recipe for disaster, and when a group of drivers entered a tight corner a little too close to each other, the inevitable happened. Zach Loscialpo PITted Liam McAdam who was just ahead of him, leaving the latter facing the wrong way. With the crash occurring right after the apex of a blind corner, it wasn't long before the rest of the drivers either stopped or crashed into the stopped cars, forming a veritable roadblock.

Despite suffering a head-on collision, McAdam managed to restart his car and drove off, but the damage was so severe that the underside of his Toyota caught fire. Like a limping marathon runner, he was determined to finish the race so he crossed the line engulfed in flames. He pulled over shortly after and got out of the vehicle just in time while the people on the side rushed to put the fire out.

(the interesting bit starts at 00:55)
