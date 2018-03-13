Volkswagen Passat Production Idled At Chattanooga As Sales Drop In The U.S.

Related to the Euro-spec Passat
in name but nothing else, the mid-size sedan that Volkswagen sells in the United States has lost its shine. It’s an old car through and through, and not even the V6-powered GT can cut it against the newer competition.
Volkswagen’s three-box model also finds itself between a rock and a hard place, as demand for sedans
keeps slowing down in favor of crossovers and sport utility vehicles. To this effect, the Chattanooga plant where the Passat is made will idle for two weeks this spring, with the automaker re-tooling for increased Atlas production.
Plant spokesman Keith King had a chat with the Times Free Press
, claiming that “it’s not a secret the market is shifting from sedans and passenger cars to family-friendly SUVs.”
The two weeks of idling "allows us to correct course a little bit,"
which is a tongue-in-cheek remark considering what Volkswagen has been up to.
The numbers don’t lie. From a high point of 6,997 examples sold in the United States in February 2014, the Passat dropped to 4,380 units in February 2016, then stumbled to 3,036 cars in the second month of 2017. For reference, the Toyota Camry
moved 30,865 copies in February 2018. How can you compete with that?
Despite the downfall of the Passat
, overall sales of the automaker in the United States are up 5.7 percent compared to the first two months of 2017. SUVs are to thank for this substantial upswing. The compact-sized Tiguan crossover is the sweetheart of the German brand in this part of the world, with utility vehicles accounting for 54 precent of all Volkswagen of America sales in February 2018.
According to Volkswagen of America, the non-production periods for Chattanooga
are planned for March 26th to 29th and April 2nd to 5th. And despite ongoing media rumors of layoffs, spokesperson King assured that no one is being sent off. At the present moment, 3,450 people are employed at the Tennessee-based plant.