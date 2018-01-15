autoevolution
 

2018 Volkswagen Passat GT Is a Sweet Swan Song in Detroit

When Arnold is on stage with the new G-Class, it's easy to ignore a humble Volkswagen Passat. However, we still think the 2018 Passat GT has mid-size sedan swagger.
The German company announced an all-new version, made on their universal platform, will be revealed in 2019. So you could say the GT is the swan song, and it might even be the past Passat with a V6.

The segment is apparently moving away from the six-cylinder and into 2-liter turbos. Just look at the award-winning new Honda Accord. But the Passat GT still packs a 6-banger, and it has it for the same of fun.

This car was previewed as a "concept" way back at the 2016 LA Auto Show. As fans of the model might have already noticed, the GT is built using the R-Line body kit, including things like the sportier bumper, a honeycomb grille with a red accent line in the same style as the GT. The LED headlights are also thrown in as standard.

Only four color choices will be available - Pure White, Reflex Silver, Platinum Grey, and Deep Black. But all of them seem to work pretty well with the tinted windows and larger alloys.

Under the hood is a familiar engine of the VR variety and displacing 3.6 liters. The output stays the same at 280 HP, as does the DSG gearbox. However, while the range-topping SEL Premium model also offered this V6 for the last model year, it cost a whopping $34,815.

Cheap is a word we rarely use to describe Volkswagen cars, but it applies to the Passat GT perfectly. At $29,940, it's way cheaper than a Camry XSE and also undercuts all the premium compacts with smaller engines (Audi A3, Mercedes CLA).

Inside, the trim around the vents and center console are finished in piano black, while GT logos have been sprinkled here and there. The seats are upholstered in black leatherette with Moonrock Gray inserts and contrast stitching. Unfortunately, the rest of the tech looks dated.
