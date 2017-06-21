2017 VW Passat with HGP Turbo Tune Makes 480 HP

Here, we're dealing with the 2017 VW Passat Estate, widely considered one of the least exciting German D-segment cars. Its best engine is the 2.0 TSI rated at 280 PS, which is shared with the Skoda Superb and recently released Arteon four-door coupe.
The EA888 engine has a lot of versions available, like the 265 HP unit in the GTI Clubsport
, or the 300 HP
one in the Leon Cupra or the 310 HP one in the 2017 Golf R. But it seems all of them can reach this level of power when fitted with new innards, such as upgraded turbos and a cold air filter.
HGP's new turbocharger spins all the way up to 200,000 and produces not only the 200 HP power boost but also 600 Nm of torque. Like any magician, it also has some talented assistants helping out, including a K&N air filter insert with modified tubing, larger turbo intake, enlarged charging pressure tube and hose, 76mm downpipe, 130mm steel catalyst, new manifold, 3-bar charging pressure sensor and more.
Of course, the DSG gearbox also gets a tune to ensure it makes the most of the available grunt. Those changes translate into a Passat that goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds as opposed to 6 seconds stock.
Obviously, this is HGP's company car, not something they put up for sale. So it's also been fitted with KW suspension, new wheels, a €2,000 radiator, the 370mm brakes from the Golf R and a new clutch.
But if you want something like this done to your Passat, know that similar engine mods would set a Golf R owner €9,900 plus €1,700 for the installation. You could also go crazy and drop a 700-horsepower twin-turbo 3.6-liter. But that's a €20,000 story.