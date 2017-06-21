autoevolution

2017 VW Passat with HGP Turbo Tune Makes 480 HP

21 Jun 2017, 11:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
HGP is famous for dropping the 3.6-liter VR6 into the Golf R and making a twin-turbo Lamborghini-shaming machine. But obviously, there are ways to extract more power even without doing away with the 2.0-liter engine.
3 photos
2017 VW Passat with HGP Turbo Tune Makes 480 HP2017 VW Passat with HGP Turbo Tune Makes 480 HP
Here, we're dealing with the 2017 VW Passat Estate, widely considered one of the least exciting German D-segment cars. Its best engine is the 2.0 TSI rated at 280 PS, which is shared with the Skoda Superb and recently released Arteon four-door coupe.

The EA888 engine has a lot of versions available, like the 265 HP unit in the GTI Clubsport, or the 300 HP one in the Leon Cupra or the 310 HP one in the 2017 Golf R. But it seems all of them can reach this level of power when fitted with new innards, such as upgraded turbos and a cold air filter.

HGP's new turbocharger spins all the way up to 200,000 and produces not only the 200 HP power boost but also 600 Nm of torque. Like any magician, it also has some talented assistants helping out, including a K&N air filter insert with modified tubing, larger turbo intake, enlarged charging pressure tube and hose, 76mm downpipe, 130mm steel catalyst, new manifold, 3-bar charging pressure sensor and more.

Of course, the DSG gearbox also gets a tune to ensure it makes the most of the available grunt. Those changes translate into a Passat that goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds as opposed to 6 seconds stock.

Obviously, this is HGP's company car, not something they put up for sale. So it's also been fitted with KW suspension, new wheels, a €2,000 radiator, the 370mm brakes from the Golf R and a new clutch.

But if you want something like this done to your Passat, know that similar engine mods would set a Golf R owner €9,900 plus €1,700 for the installation. You could also go crazy and drop a 700-horsepower twin-turbo 3.6-liter. But that's a €20,000 story.

Volkswagen Passat HGP Turbo EA888 2.0 TSI 280 Volkswagen Passat
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017