VW Arteon 2.0 TSI 280 HP Sounds Dull in 0-100 KM/H Sprint Video

Somehow, Volkswagen has managed to make the only German four-door coupe that's not exciting. We are, of course, talking about the Arteon. But it could just be that we're sorry to see the CC go.





Try as it might to pretend that it's not the



Despite using 245 tires instead of 235s, the Arteon is slower than a Passat to 100 km/h: 5.6 seconds vs. 5.5s. Can you guess why? That's right, it's way heavier, tipping the scales at 1,716kg in this configuration vs. the 1,540kg of a Passat with the same AWD and DSG.



We consider this the biggest Achilles heel of "four-door coupe" formula. Usually, the coupe is lighter than the family car it's based on. But when creating a stylish yet practical four-door coupe, extra equipment is often added. We saw a similar oddity with the GLC Coupe being heavier than the regular model. But the Arteon is admittedly larger than the Passat.



And that brings us neatly to our next point, which is the sound of the engine. We can accept that VW "forgot" the extra 30 horsepower and 50 Nm of torque. But we can't forgive them for using fake exhaust tips which are just pieces of trim. The fellows from Affalterbach could teach them a thing or two, as the GLC 300 with optional AMG exhaust makes the right kind of four-cylinder noises.



The only upside is that the Arteon has the Soundaktor from the GTI/R, which vibrates the windshield frame to produce fake engine sounds in the cabin.



