2019 Audi Q3 Spied With New Taillights, Looks Tiguan-Like

15 Jan 2018, 21:58 UTC
by
The second-generation Audi Q3 is currently undergoing its last winter testing session before its big reveal this year. And while we have seen this car before, its LED taillights are being shown for the first time.
Being spotted in the company of the bigger Q5 makes the angular styling stand out even more. The taillights are long, with bold geometric creases. While this is a new design for Audi, it has nothing to do with what we see on the A8 and A7 Sportback.

Instead, a parallel can more easily be drawn with its platform brother, the Volkswagen Tiguan. It too features sharp creases and jewel-like "cuts" on the taillight surface.

Of course, there's no confusing the two. Even though they are based on the same MQB platform and could also have the same wheelbase, the Q3 and Tiguan are undeniably different. The Audi model has a steeper rake for its back window and a pronounced sporty character.

We've long suspected that the Q3 will go beyond the usual confines of the compact car class, offering more interior space. But seeing it in the company of the Q5, it's almost like they are the same size.

This particular Q3 prototype is clearly front-wheel-drive, with no prop shafts showing at the rear. While unknown at the moment, the engine range is likely to be identical to that of the sister models from Skoda, Volkswagen, and SEAT.

Most European customers will go for the 2.0 TDI with either 150 or 190 HP. We suspect that the base 1.6 TDI won't be offered at all, its place being taken by a de-tuned 2.0 TDI.

Of course, if you just want a FWD Q3, the 1.5 TFSI with 130 or 150 HP will do the job just fine. A hybrid version of that could be installed in the Q3 ultra TFSI model. Further down the line, Audi will undoubtedly also introduce a 400 horsepower RS Q3, but this hasn't been seen yet.
