2019 Audi Q3 Spied With New Taillights, Looks Tiguan-Like

The second-generation Audi Q3 is currently undergoing its last winter testing session before its big reveal this year. And while we have seen this car before, its LED taillights are being shown for the first time.

Instead, a parallel can more easily be drawn with its platform brother, the Volkswagen Tiguan. It too features sharp creases and jewel-like "cuts" on the taillight surface.



Of course, there's no confusing the two. Even though they are based on the same MQB platform and could also have the same wheelbase, the Q3 and Tiguan are undeniably different. The Audi model has a steeper rake for its back window and a pronounced sporty character.



We've long suspected that the Q3 will go beyond the usual confines of the compact car class, offering more interior space. But seeing it in the company of the Q5, it's almost like they are the same size.



This particular Q3 prototype is clearly front-wheel-drive, with no prop shafts showing at the rear. While unknown at the moment, the engine range is likely to be identical to that of the sister models from Skoda, Volkswagen, and SEAT.



Most European customers will go for the 2.0 TDI with either 150 or 190 HP . We suspect that the base 1.6 TDI won't be offered at all, its place being taken by a de-tuned 2.0 TDI.



