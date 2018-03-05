autoevolution
Pre-show Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

SVR Graphic Pack Is Go For The 2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR

5 Mar 2018, 9:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Designed to fit the fastest F-Type of them all like a hand in glove, the SVR Graphic Pack is offered at no cost to the customer in all markets except for North America. The reason the U.S.-spec variant demands an undisclosed premium, according to the Coventry-based automaker, is that the package differs from the global specification.
11 photos
2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR with SVR Graphic Pack
Confirmed to go official at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6th, 2018, the SVR Graphic Pack is available in six color combinations. In no particular order, these are Corris Grey and Ultra Blue (pictured), Ultra Blue and Corris Grey, Indus Silver and Black, Caldera Red and Black, Santorini Black and Gold, and Yulong White with Firenze Red.

Accentuating the metric horsepower of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 hidden under the vented hood, the SVR Graphic Pack starts with 575 decals on the hood and both side skirts. This might not be a popular opinion with the F-Type customers, but 575 lettering in three loca is show-offing in the most un-Jaguar-ish way imaginable.

The backlit tread plates, which read “SVR 575,” don’t help either. On the other hand, the carbon fiber side ingots and hood louvers work like a charm in this application. Despite the fact the SVR Graphic Pack is the product of the Special Vehicle Operations team, the list of upgrades is underwhelming, to say the least.

“The F-Type SVR is one of the most dynamic, dramatic and fastest road cars ever created by Jaguar. The Graphic Pack perfectly complements its sporting character with a touch of heritage,” commented Ian Callum, the director of design at Jaguar.

Pricing, you ask? In the United Kingdom, the least expensive F-Type SVR can be yours for £112,680. And as before, the Leaping Cat is capable of sprinting to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds thanks to AWD. Top speed of the all-weather sports car with supercar credentials? 200 mph, thank you!
2018 jaguar f-type svr Special Edition Jaguar F-Type SVR sports car Jaguar F-Type 2018 Geneva Motor Show jaguar
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumJAGUAR XF SportbrakeJAGUAR XF Sportbrake Medium PremiumJAGUAR XJR15JAGUAR XJR15 ExoticAll JAGUAR models  