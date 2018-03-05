SVR Graphic Pack Is Go For The 2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR

Confirmed to go official at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6th, 2018, the SVR Graphic Pack is available in six color combinations. In no particular order, these are Corris Grey and Ultra Blue (pictured), Ultra Blue and Corris Grey, Indus Silver and Black, Caldera Red and Black, Santorini Black and Gold, and Yulong White with Firenze Red.
Accentuating the metric horsepower of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 hidden under the vented hood, the SVR Graphic Pack starts with 575 decals on the hood and both side skirts. This might not be a popular opinion with the F-Type customers, but 575 lettering in three loca is show-offing in the most un-Jaguar-ish way imaginable.
The backlit tread plates, which read “SVR 575,”
don’t help either. On the other hand, the carbon fiber side ingots and hood louvers
work like a charm in this application. Despite the fact the SVR Graphic Pack is the product of the Special Vehicle Operations team, the list of upgrades is underwhelming, to say the least.
“The F-Type SVR is one of the most dynamic, dramatic and fastest road cars ever created by Jaguar. The Graphic Pack perfectly complements its sporting character with a touch of heritage,”
commented Ian Callum, the director of design at Jaguar.
Pricing, you ask? In the United Kingdom, the least expensive F-Type SVR
can be yours for £112,680. And as before, the Leaping Cat is capable of sprinting to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds thanks to AWD
. Top speed of the all-weather sports car with supercar credentials? 200 mph, thank you!