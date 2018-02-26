Thousands Interested in the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, Car to Break Cover on March 1

Preparing to steal the electric car show at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, British auto builder Jaguar
announced on Monday that the premiere of the new I-Pace model would take place on March 1, six days ahead of the show’s start.
That means we only have two more days left until official images, specifications and even pricing for the electric model that, at least if we take Jaguar’s word for it, has already stolen the hearts of thousands of possible buyers.
In the statement released today, Jaguar says "thousands of prospective customers have already pressed the I want one button to register their interest in the hotly anticipated electric performance SUV.
” For the record, the “I want one” adorns the official webpage
for the electric sports car and for some reason, at the ti;me we are writing this, it doesn't appear to be working.
The I-Pace is expected to be one of the few somewhat affordable electric sports cars on the market. It is supposed to be powered by a 90 kW battery giving it a range of up to 500 km (311 miles), while the motors will push the car forward to 60 mph in under four seconds.
The charging of the battery can be done rather quickly, say the Brits, reaching 85 percent capacity from full drain in 85 minutes. And that by using a 50kW DC charger. A more powerful, 100kW charger, will also be offered and will cut that time in half.
“Since revealing the I-PACE Concept in 2016, we have been counting down to this moment. The all-electric I-PACE is not only a pioneer in our business, but it also promises to revolutionize the industry,”
said Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design.
“Never before have I been so excited for launch - the world is watching with great anticipation, and I cannot wait for the world to see everything we have achieved with this car.”