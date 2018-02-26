autoevolution
 

Thousands Interested in the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, Car to Break Cover on March 1

26 Feb 2018, 12:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Preparing to steal the electric car show at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, British auto builder Jaguar announced on Monday that the premiere of the new I-Pace model would take place on March 1, six days ahead of the show’s start.
96 photos
Jaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in LondonJaguar I-Pace Concept in London
That means we only have two more days left until official images, specifications and even pricing for the electric model that, at least if we take Jaguar’s word for it, has already stolen the hearts of thousands of possible buyers.

In the statement released today, Jaguar says "thousands of prospective customers have already pressed the I want one button to register their interest in the hotly anticipated electric performance SUV.” For the record, the “I want one” adorns the official webpage for the electric sports car and for some reason, at the ti;me we are writing this, it doesn't appear to be working.

The I-Pace is expected to be one of the few somewhat affordable electric sports cars on the market. It is supposed to be powered by a 90 kW battery giving it a range of up to 500 km (311 miles), while the motors will push the car forward to 60 mph in under four seconds.

The charging of the battery can be done rather quickly, say the Brits, reaching 85 percent capacity from full drain in 85 minutes. And that by using a 50kW DC charger. A more powerful, 100kW charger, will also be offered and will cut that time in half.

“Since revealing the I-PACE Concept in 2016, we have been counting down to this moment. The all-electric I-PACE is not only a pioneer in our business, but it also promises to revolutionize the industry,” said Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design.

“Never before have I been so excited for launch - the world is watching with great anticipation, and I cannot wait for the world to see everything we have achieved with this car.”
2019 jaguar i-pace jaguar electric sports car 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupeSEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVPAGANI Huayra RoadsterPAGANI Huayra Roadster ExoticFORD EcoSportFORD EcoSport Small SUVTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll car models  