autoevolution
 

2018 Mitsuoka Himiko Switches Mazda MX-5 NC Underpinnings For 1.5-liter ND

22 Feb 2018, 16:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
British classiness with Japanese idiosyncrasy. That might (or might not be) the reasoning behind Mitsuoka, with the newest model of the lot coming in the form of the second-gen Himiko. A simple look at the interior of the Jaguar XK120-inspired sport car reveals how the cookie crumbles, and that cookie is Mazda’s MX-5 Miata.
15 photos
2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko2018 Mitsuoka Himiko
“Wait, but wasn’t the original Himiko also based on MX-5 Miata underpinnings?” You’re spot on, dearest reader, but that was the NC with the 2.0-liter MZR four-cylinder engine. The newcomer, by comparison, borrows the platform of the ND and the 1.5-liter version of the SkyActiv-G engine, packing 131 metric horsepower.

Torque is rated at 150 Nm (111 pound-feet), mirroring the specifications of the fourth-generation MX-5 Miata. What’s not so similar is curb weight. Tipping the scales at 1,130 kilograms (2,491 pounds) in its most spartan configuration, the Himiko is an idea heftier than the 1.5-liter MX-5 (990 kilograms; 2,182 pounds).

Available in three trim levels (S, S Special Package, S Leather Package), the 2018 Mitsuoka Himiko can be had with a six-speed manual transmission or a torque-converter automatic with the same number of forward gears. From a design standpoint, the Britishness of the Himiko can be noticed even with the headlights, which appear to be sourced from an old MINI Cooper.

Mitsuoka went so over the top with the exterior styling of the all-new Himiko that it comes as a surprise the interior doesn’t live up to the cartoonish design. With the exception of a different logo on the steering wheel and more snazzy upholstery for the seats, just about every other single piece of trim is sourced from the MX-5.

666 millimeters longer than the world’s best-selling two-seat roadster, the Himiko won’t be offered in markets such as the U.S. and Europe. Pricing for Japan hasn’t been released either, though it’s a given that Mitsuoka will ask more than the 2,494,800 yen (approximately $23,330) that Mazda charges for its great-handling roadster.
2018 Mitsuoka Himiko Mitsuoka Himiko Mitsuoka jaguar Mazda Japan sports car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
MAZDA models:
MAZDA 6 / Atenza SedanMAZDA 6 / Atenza Sedan LargeMAZDA CX-8MAZDA CX-8 CrossoverMAZDA CX-5MAZDA CX-5 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverAll MAZDA models  