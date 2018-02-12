autoevolution
 

Electric Vehicles WAVE to Sweep Through Europe

For eight consecutive years, European roads have been filled during the summer by a very quiet procession of cars. Hundreds of electric vehicles of different makes and models cruise in perfect silence, with no other goal in mind than to celebrate the existence of electric cars and beautiful European roads.
The event bringing EV owners together is called World Advanced Vehicle Expedition (WAVE) and is currently the biggest electric vehicle gathering in the world. For 2018, the organizers expect over 200 vehicles to join the event, which is scheduled to take place this June.

The race, sort of speak, is open to all those interested, the only condition being that they enter the expedition with an electric vehicle. This year the road march will last for eight days, starting June 8, and will go through two countries, Switzerland and Austria, for a total of 1,600 kilometers (994 miles) and some 40 stages.

According to Electric Cars Report, the WAVE trophy is intended to raise awareness for electric vehicles and the benefits of their use. The 2018 expedition is titled Green Future Tour and will try to make its point by stopping, along the way, at several companies which manufacture electric vehicles or are involved in electric mobility. On June 10, WAVE will make a stop at the Formula E in Zurich, Switzerland. 

A second edition of the WAVE will take place for the first time in the same year later in the fall. Austria is the venue chosen by electric enthusiasts for their September sortie. For both events, the organizers promise great mountain passes roads and the most spectacular sights of the Alps.

Last year, the world's first electrically navigable road trip took place in Switzerland and brought together 112 vehicles, including ten electric motorcycles. Since there is no prize on the table, the drivers entertain themselves with different activities, such as quizzes or scavenger hunts.

