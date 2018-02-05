Orlando Bloom Celebrated Birthday by Crashing Formula E Race Car

On January 13, Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom turned 41. To properly celebrate his birthday, Bloom took his pal, Leonardo DiCaprio and off they went to the Marrakesh E-Prix, one of the races of the FIA Formula E championship.

Last week, according to several media outlets, Bloom also managed to crash the



Nothing happened to Bloom, but the Renault was left without its nose after the front of the car came off. The carbon-fiber part became a souvenir for the actor, as Bloom was allowed to take the car part home with him. The damages the car suffered were not that serious, and Bloom was uninjured in the incident.



Formula E is a racing series for electric race cars. There are currently ten teams, each comprising two drivers. All



The chassis of the racer is designed by Dallara, while the electric motor powering it is the same used in the McLaren P1 supercar. The battery from which the Formula E car gets its power comes from Williams Advanced Engineering.



The instant torque develped by the electric motor allows the car to accelerate from naught to sixty in 3 seconds flat, on its way to the top speed, the same at which Bloom managed to drive the vehicle at one point during his fun: 225 km/h (139 mph).



