autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Jaguar to Drop R Performance Models in Favor of SVR

2 Apr 2018, 11:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Too many performance versions or even trim levels for a rather limited lineup of different models could be confusing for customers. A truth that has only recently been admitted by Jaguar officials, who seem to be planning a different approach in the years ahead.
21 photos
2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR
In the wake of tlaunching the F-Pace SVR at the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), Wayne Burgess, Jaguar SVO design director, told Auto Express that at times, the R and SVR performance badges end up competing against each other, and at the same time confusing people.

The solution? Drop the use of the somewhat intermediate R designation and focus on the SVR, who has all the chances of becoming a name associated with high-performance. Using only one of the two would also solve some pricing issues Jaguar has been having.

“We would rather have a genuine SVR halo in the line-up and then jump an R model – that is better way of doing things,” Burgess was quoted as saying by the source. “In a model line that doesn’t have an R, it can allow SVR to really shine.”

An SVR only designation would most likely prove a good move made by the Brits after they presented in the Big Apple an F-Pace packing 550 hp and 680 Nm (501.5 lb-ft) of torque.

Having a 4.3 seconds acceleration time and a top speed of 283 km/h (176 mph), the SUV is proof enough that SVR can handle the market on its own, without stepping on another Jag’s toes.

“The truth of the matter is that F-Type R is a great car and, in some respects, SVR has a challenging time because the R is such a good car in the first place,” added the British official.

Burgess did not say whether a definitive decision on the matter has been made on this issue.
jaguar f-pace svr jaguar 2018 New york auto show
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumAll JAGUAR models  
 
 