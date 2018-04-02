Jaguar to Drop R Performance Models in Favor of SVR

Too many performance versions or even trim levels for a rather limited lineup of different models could be confusing for customers. A truth that has only recently been admitted by Jaguar officials, who seem to be planning a different approach in the years ahead.
In the wake of tlaunching the F-Pace SVR at the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), Wayne Burgess, Jaguar SVO design director, told Auto Express that at times, the R and SVR performance badges end up competing against each other, and at the same time confusing people.
The solution? Drop the use of the somewhat intermediate R designation and focus on the SVR, who has all the chances of becoming a name associated with high-performance. Using only one of the two would also solve some pricing issues Jaguar has been having.
“We would rather have a genuine SVR halo in the line-up and then jump an R model – that is better way of doing things,” Burgess was quoted as saying by the source. “In a model line that doesn’t have an R, it can allow SVR to really shine.”
An SVR only designation would most likely prove a good move made by the Brits after they presented in the Big Apple an F-Pace packing 550 hp and 680 Nm (501.5 lb-ft) of torque.
Having a 4.3 seconds acceleration time and a top speed of 283 km/h (176 mph), the SUV is proof enough that SVR can handle the market on its own, without stepping on another Jag’s toes.
“The truth of the matter is that F-Type R is a great car and, in some respects, SVR has a challenging time because the R is such a good car in the first place,” added the British official.
Burgess did not say whether a definitive decision on the matter has been made on this issue.
The solution? Drop the use of the somewhat intermediate R designation and focus on the SVR, who has all the chances of becoming a name associated with high-performance. Using only one of the two would also solve some pricing issues Jaguar has been having.
“We would rather have a genuine SVR halo in the line-up and then jump an R model – that is better way of doing things,” Burgess was quoted as saying by the source. “In a model line that doesn’t have an R, it can allow SVR to really shine.”
An SVR only designation would most likely prove a good move made by the Brits after they presented in the Big Apple an F-Pace packing 550 hp and 680 Nm (501.5 lb-ft) of torque.
Having a 4.3 seconds acceleration time and a top speed of 283 km/h (176 mph), the SUV is proof enough that SVR can handle the market on its own, without stepping on another Jag’s toes.
“The truth of the matter is that F-Type R is a great car and, in some respects, SVR has a challenging time because the R is such a good car in the first place,” added the British official.
Burgess did not say whether a definitive decision on the matter has been made on this issue.