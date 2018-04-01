autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Jaguar Land Rover To Use BlackBerry QNX And Certicom Technologies

1 Apr 2018, 9:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Remember when smartphones had physical buttons and BlackBerry was the undisputed leader of the gang? That era is long gone, with the first-ever iPhone responsible for the shift towards iOS (and Android from 2008). Even the Canadian phonemaker decided to embrace Android, with BB now a shadow of its former self.
99 photos
2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP2019 Jaguar I-Pace Goes Official With Stunning Looks and 400 HP
Even though the company is no longer relevant in the smartphone-making business, BlackBerry is gaining traction in the realms of connectivity, self-driving technology, and so forth. A few months ago, the company signed a statement of intent with Baidu for autonomous driving software for the Apollo platform. As part of the tie-up, the Chinese side of the deal will integrate a number of software products into the BlackBerry QNX Car infotainment platform, including CarLife.

This gets us to Jaguar Land Rover, which confirmed that it entered a deal with BlackBerry for QNX and Certicom technologies as part of a “multi-year agreement.” The first collaboration will be the “next-generation infotainment system,” followed by the development of a new Electronic Control Unit module.

The latter is most important for Jaguar, Land Rover, and Range Rover in the years to come. Here’s John Wall, head of BlackBerry QNX: “Connected and autonomous vehicles will react and drive based on rich data,” he said. “Our platforms help process data efficiently and keep it secure and trusted. We are incredibly honored to work with Jaguar Land Rover and look forward to our teams working hand in hand to deliver an enhanced driving experience for their customers."

Although the terms of the agreement are confidential, there’s no denying Jaguar Land Rover needs the know-how of BlackBerry to make advancements in autonomous driving technology. These years are pivotal for automakers both large and small, with Level 5 autonomy expected to roll out by 2025 according to Nvidia.

The question is, will BlackBerry be able to deliver? The company joined Ford in December 2014 to replace the Microsoft operating system in its cars with QNX, and two years later, Ford signed an agreement for expanded use of QNX and security software. So yeah, there's no mistaking that BlackBerry and Jaguar Land Rover is a strong pairing.
jaguar BlackBerry land rover autonomous driving Range Rover technology
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryJAGUAR XE SV Project 8JAGUAR XE SV Project 8 MediumAll JAGUAR models  
 
 