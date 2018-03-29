Jaguar I-Pace SVR Considered, SVA Luxury and SVX Off-Road Variants Too

As you’re well aware, Jaguar prepares to electrify the entire lineup of models by 2020 with gas-electric hybrid and all-electric powertrains. The first step in this direction is the mid-size I-Pace crossover, the Leaping Cat’s first electric vehicle.
With Jaguar applying the SVR suffix to the F-Pace at the 2018 New York Auto Show, it so happens that the British automaker is tempted to do the same with the I-Pace according to Hanno Kirner, the executive director of corporate and strategy.
Also the head of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations, the official told Autocar: “We have begun evaluating what an electric SVR could offer and how we can make authentic SVR cars using the technology.”
But wait, there’s more! “The I-Pace has strong levels of speed, you could say, and there are technical additions that could make various project interesting projects for SVO. That includes fast SVR versions, but also perhaps extreme luxury SVA or off-road SVX models,” he added.
The question is, will the I-Pace SVR ever happen or will the project come to a grinding halt at some point during development? Considering that the crossover birthed the eTrohpy racing series, we’re inclined to believe the SVR will happen.
With 400 PS (394 horsepower) and 694 Nm (512 pound-feet) of torque in bone-stock configuration, it will be interesting to see how the Special Vehicle Operations will improve the dual-motor drivetrain. The current setup features 90 kWh of juice and is good for 4.5 seconds to 60 mph. Top speed? That would be 124 mph (200 km/h).
According to Autocar, “one of the trio of SUVs made by Jaguar could be further enhanced with an ultra-limited edition Project treatment, in the vein of the F-Type Project 7 and XE Project 8.” The XE-based model is the record holder for production sedans at the Nurburgring, which is why the Project-ified SUV is likely to be developed for breaking the ‘Ring record, not top speed or other superlatives.
The F-Pace could be the culprit now that it has 550 horsepower in SVR configuration.
