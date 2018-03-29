Jaguar I-Pace SVR Considered, SVA Luxury and SVX Off-Road Variants Too

More on this:

1 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Dominates Segment with 550 HP Supercharged V8

2 Racing Drivers Go Surfing on Boards Made from Recycled Jaguar Materials

3 Jaguar Will Build High-Performance EVs, SVO I-PACE a Matter of Time

4 First 2019 Jaguar I-PACE Hands-on Preview Essentially Says the EV is OK

5 Jaguar I-Pace to Sell in the U.S. from $69,500, Close to Tesla Model X