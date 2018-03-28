2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Dominates Segment with 550 HP Supercharged V8

Sometimes, Jaguar likes to surprise us with phenomenal machines that come out of the blue. Well, the F-Pace SVR isn't one of them, since we've been talking about the Leaping Cat's first performance SUV for quite a while now. However, since the super-crossover has delivered on the 550 hp expectations, we can't complain.

21 photos



The motor, which is here in 550 hp and 680 Nm (501.5 lb-ft) tune, works with the expected ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic tranny and all-wheel-drive.



This allows the F-Pace SVR to play the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) game in 4.3 seconds, while the 0 to 60 mph sprint takes 4.1 seconds. As for the maximum velocity of the thing, this sits at 283 km/h (176 mph).



The acceleration number above places the Jaguar behind 510 hp rivals such as the twin-turbo V6-animated Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (still the holder of the Nurburgring SUV record with a lap time of 7:51.7) and the twin-turbo V8-powered Mercedes- AMG GLC63 S (Coupe), with all three of these covering the o to 100 km/h stunt in 3.8 seconds.



Nevertheless, living with a Jaguar is about the overall experience, so we'll have to wait for the real-world meeting before we can compare the newcomer to its rivals.



Speaking of the competition, we'll remind you that both BMW and Porsche are currently preparing new arrivals for this segment. And while the latter is preparing



For one thing, the Jag might just have the angriest soundtrack in the segment, since it's fitted with the Variable Valve Active Exhaust System, which, among others, is 6.6 kg (14.5 lbs) lighter than the standard exhaust.



The SVR badge guarantees spicy handling, with the steering and the suspension having also been tweaked. Oh, and let's not forget about the matching stopping power of the crossover - we're talking 395mm front discs and 396mm rear rotors.



You can easily tell the F-Pace SVR apart from its lesser siblings, thanks to the new aero package of the car, which manages to mix bold elements, such as the air-hungry front intakes, with a clean overall look.



As for the cabin, the highlight of the interior comes from the slim performance front seats, while rear bench also mimics the sporty design.



The US pricing for the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR hasn't been revealed yet, but the UK price tag of the super-SUV sits at £74,835 OTR, with the order books set to open in the summer.



Nevertheless, with the machine debuting at the New York Auto Show, it shouldn't take long until we get to find out its American pricing.



